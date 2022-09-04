The Cubs Are 2nd Half Division Champs and Postseason Bound

SOUTH BEND, IN - Last night the South Bend Cubs got to do what every team strives for at the beginning of the season - make it to the postseason. With Beloit's loss last night South Bend's magic number hit zero and the Cubs got to celebrate a second half Midwest League West Division title.

This extremely young and talented group popped bottles on the field after the announcement over the loud speakers of the final score in Beloit. Now South Bend won the MWL Championship in 2019 and now has a chance to win the title in two of the last three seasons.

The goal of any minor league manager is certainly to develop his players and facilitate them growing in their abilities throughout the course of a season, but instilling a winning atmosphere and a culture of succeeding is part of that process and Lance Rymel has excelled tremendously in that regard.

South Bend has one remaining home game in the regular season, Sunday night at 7:05 ET, then after a road trip next week to Cedar Rapids, it's postseason time. In the Division Round the Cubs will host game one at Four Winds Field on Tuesday, September 13, with first pitch also at 7:05.

In the first round they'll face the same team they face next week for six games in the Cedar Rapids Kernels. The Kernels are just 27-31 in the second half of the season.

This team just has that never give up mentality, it's something Rymel talked about on the field last night and it was on display Saturday against the Lugnuts. Despite the Cubs losing the game 10-8, they showed incredible tenacity, battling back from an 8-1 deficit. The Cubs loaded the bases in the ninth inning and got a two-run single from Yeison Santana to cut the deficit to two. They then brought the game-winning run to the plated but couldn't complete what would've been an epic comeback.

But it was fitting the Cubs clinched at home, where they are now 44-21, the best record of any team at home the MWL.

There's simply nothing like postseason baseball, and fans in South Bend will get a taste of it come September 13. See you there.

