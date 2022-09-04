Sky Carp Win Home Finale 6-1

Beloit Sky Carp salute their fans

BELOIT - The Beloit Sky Carp sent their record-breaking crowd to the offseason with fond memories Sunday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.

The gathering of 2,049 helped set a new season-long attendance record for the most fans to see a Beloit professional baseball team in a season. The previous mark was set in 1986. They also watched the Sky Carp cruise to a 6-1 victory.

Beloit received an outstanding pitching performance from Luis Palacios. The southpaw went six scoreless frames, allowing only four hits while striking out seven in the process.

Palacios had plenty of support behind him as the Sky Carp banged out 11 hits. Dalvy Rosario, Bennett Hostetler, Ynmanol Marinez and Kyler Castillo each finished with a pair of hits, with Marinez also tallying a pair of RBI's.

Beloit scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings before capping the scoring with a three-run seventh.

The Sky Carp will travel up the road to Grand Chute to battle the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for the final six games of the season.

