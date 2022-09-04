Milwaukee Brewers Mike Brosseau to Rehab with Timber Rattlers September 6 & 7

September 4, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Milwaukee Brewers have announced that Mike Brosseau will start a rehabilitation assignment with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Tuesday, September 6. Brosseau will join the Rattlers when the team returns from their current road trip to play the Beloit Sky Carp. Game time on Tuesday is 6:40pm.

Brosseau, who made three rehab appearances with the Timber Rattlers from June 21 through June 23 this year, was placed on Milwaukee's Injured List with a right oblique strain on August 23. He is tentatively scheduled to be with the Timber Rattlers for the games on Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon against the Sky Carp.

The Timber Rattlers are honoring the past and present with a pair of giveaways on Tuesday night. David Ortiz was a Timber Rattler in 1996 and a 2022 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a replica of his plaque that is on display in Cooperstown courtesy of Sure-Dry. Jeferson Quero is a catcher on the current Rattlers squad, is the #7 prospect in the Brewers organization, and is the final player poster giveaway from Chick-fil-A this season. The final Bang for Your Buck Night with NEW Manufacturing Alliance and Y100 is Tuesday, too. All fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2.

Wednesday's game is an afternoon contest that starts at 12:10pm and the left field berm will be set aside for all breeds of dogs to enjoy the game with their families on a Bark in the Park Day with Tito's Handmade Vodka and Fleet Farm. Admission for dogs is free if owners sign a waiver that their good doggos are current on their vaccinations (Rabies, DHLP, Parvo, and Bordetella). This is also a Silver Foxes Special from Aspire for fans aged 55 and older to receive a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers seat cushion, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25. This offer is not available online. Fans must redeem the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152.

Tickets for the remaining games of the 2022 regular season are available online now. The Timber Rattlers Box Office at the stadium will open on Tuesday morning at 9:00am to accept in-person ticket orders. Fans may also purchase tickets over the phone at (920) 733-4152 beginning Tuesday morning.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.