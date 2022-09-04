Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (Doubleheader at 1:09 PM--Last Home Date of 2022)

September 4, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 l Games # 122-123 (56-57)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:09 p.m. DH

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Cedar Rapids Kernels (27-31, 70-54) at Dayton Dragons (23-32, 62-59)

LH Jaylen Nowlin (1-1, 3.27)/TBA vs. RH Sam Benschoter (1-1, 2.70)/RH Chase Petty (0-2, 5.26)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in a doubleheader at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. These are the last two games of a six-game series and the final home games of 2022 for the Dragons.

Current Series: Dayton 3, Cedar Rapids 1. The Dragons have averaged 6.5 runs/game in the series while batting .288 with two home runs and a 4.50 ERA.

Last Game: Saturday: Postponed, rain.

Streaks: The Dragons have won seven of their last eight games and 11 of their last 14. Their seven-game winning streak that ended Friday night was the team's longest since they won nine straight in June, 2019.

Team and Player Notes:

Over the last eight games, the Dragons lead the MWL in team batting (.297), runs (60), extra base hits (30), and stolen bases (27).

Despite having played one fewer game, the Dragons 27 stolen bases since August 25 (eight games) is tied for second in all Minor League Baseball.

Dayton has hit 140 home runs, second highest total in franchise history. The club record is 144 in 2001 in a 139-game season.

The Dragons have had five players hit at least 10 home runs this season (Elly De La Cruz, Allan Cerda, Jose Torres, Alex McGarry, Austin Hendrick), matching the most with 10+ in a season in franchise history. In 2001 and 2004, the Dragons also had five with 10+ home runs. Rece Hinds, with nine home runs (or Mat Nelson with eight) could give the Dragons six with 10+ for the first time in Dragons history.

The Dragons are on pace to break the club record for fewest errors in a season. They have 103 errors in 121 games (0.85 errors per game). The Dragons record for fewest errors in a season is 113 in 2021 in a 120-game season (0.94 errors per game).

In 2022, 64 players have appeared in at least one game for the Dragons, a new club record. The previous record was 59, in 2021.

Steven Leyton over his last 13 games is batting .388 (19 for 49) with three home runs and six doubles.

Jay Allen II over his last seven games is batting .400 (12 for 30) with two triples, a double, and eight stolen bases.

Mat Nelson over his last 11 games is batting .326 (14 for 43) with a home run, one triple, and two doubles.

Ashton Creal has hit safely in seven straight games, batting .348 (8 for 23) with one triple, one double and three RBI.

Tyler Callihan over his last three games is batting .500 (7 for 14) with one home run, two doubles, and five RBI.

Donovan Benoit over his last eight appearances has thrown 12 scoreless innings (opponents are 4 for 39 with 18 SO and 1 BB).

Jake Gozzo over his last five appearances has not allowed a run in 7.1 IP (1 H, 4 BB, 8 SO).

Braxton Roxby over his last four appearances has not allowed a run in 6.2 IP (3 H, 3 BB, 13 SO).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, Sept, 6 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (1-0, 3.86) at Lansing TBA

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.