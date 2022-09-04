Four Nuts Combine to No-Hit Cubs, Third No-Hitter in Team History

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Jorge Juan combined with relievers Jack Owen, Shohei Tomioka and Osvaldo Berrios to complete the third no-hitter in Lansing Lugnuts franchise history, and the Lugnuts (27-33, 52-74) closed out their 2022 road schedule with a 2-1 win over the South Bend Cubs (37-23, 71-55) on Sunday night at Four Winds Field.

Before Sunday, the only no-hitters thrown by Lugnuts were:

- A three-pitcher, nine-inning effort on April 21, 2003, against Dayton (noteworthy for Donnie Hood hitting for the cycle in the same game),

- and a two-pitcher, six-inning loss at Peoria on July 14, 2016, as part of a doubleheader (noteworthy for 2022 American League All-Star Jordan Romano starting the game for Lansing).

But Lawrence Butler homered in the first inning, Max Muncy drilled an RBI double in the eighth inning, and the four Lugnuts pitchers worked around seven walks to no-hit the second half Midwest League West Division champions.

Working at 96 mph according to the stadium radar guy, starting pitcher Juan struck out three while walking three in four innings.

Owen followed with 2 1/3 innings, walking one in the fifth, tossing a perfect sixth and then retiring South Bend slugging prospect Owen Caissie with one pitch in the seventh before departing.

Next up was Tomioka, who walked the first two batters he faced before escaping the seventh inning with a strikeout and a groundout. A leadoff walk began his eighth, ending Tomioka's night.

That brought in Berrios, who ran into his own trouble. Jordan Nwogu reached on a fielder's choice, stole second base, and then broke for third early while Berrios still held the ball. With Nwogu retreating to second, however, Berrios threw the ball errantly past third baseman Sahid Valenzuela. Nwogu sped home, bringing South Bend within a run.

Berrios bore down from there. A strikeout of BJ Murray and groundout induced from Yohendrick Piñango ended the eighth, and strikeouts of Caissie and Kevin Made sandwiched a Caleb Knight groundout in a dominant ninth, touching off a happy celebration around the right-hander in front of the pitcher's mound.

Six games remain in the Nuts season, hosting the Dayton Dragons from Tuesday, September 6, through Sunday, September 11, at Jackson® Field™ to close out the season. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

