TinCaps Game Information: May 5 at Lake County Captains

May 5, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (6-17) @ Lake County Captains (14-8)

Friday, May 5 | 6:35 pm | Classic Auto Group Park | Eastlake, OH

RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 11 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Aaron Davenport

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

CINCO DE MAYO: The TinCaps will actually be wearing their Manzanas Luchadoras (Fighting Apples in Spanish) jerseys tonight, while the Captains sport their alternate identity look as the Picantes (Spicy Peppers). Looking ahead, the TinCaps will have 4 Hispanic Heritage Nights as Las Manzanas Luchadoras de Fort Wayne at Parkview Field this season, with the first coming up on Thursday, May 11.

YESTERDAY: The TinCaps split a doubleheader on the road against Lake County Thursday at Classic Auto Group Park, claiming the first game, 13-5, before stumbling in the second contest, 3-2.

THIS WEEK IN FORT WAYNE BASEBALL HISTORY: In 1871, the Fort Wayne Kekiongas hosted the first professional baseball league game in history as they played the Cleveland Forest Citys. That was the debut of the National Association of Professional Base Ball Players, a precursor to the National League. Fort Wayne won, 2-0, behind the pitching of Bobby Matthews.

SEEING IT WELL: CF Jakob Marsee has become a regular on the basepaths. Marsee's OBP is .440, which is good for 6th in the MWL. Marsee has also drawn 21 walks (21% BB rate), which is 3rd-most in the MWL and has stolen 9 bases (4th).

MERRILL MADNESS: SS Jackson Merrill is the top-rated prospect in the Midwest League (No. 17 on MLB.com's overall list). For the season, in 77 plate appearances across 19 games, he's struck out only 10 times (13% K-rate), the 6th-lowest rate in the MWL.

CASTAÑON POWER: 3B Marcos Castañon has showcased his power via the longball. He's now tied for 7th in the MWL with 3.

MARTORELLA ROLLING: 1B/DH Nathan Martorella has been on a tear, reaching base safely in the first 16 games he played in this season. He's also tied for 7th in home runs in the MWL with 3. Martorella has struck out just 12 times in 93 plate appearances (13%, which is 5th-lowest in the MWL)... Before the season, Baseball Americaprojected Martorella as a first baseman/DH poised to break through as a "Top 100 Prospect."

MEARS ON THE RISE: OF Joshua Mears smacked 2 home runs in the Great Lakes series. That places him in a tie for 7th in the MWL with 3 HRs so far this season.

YOUNG ARMS: The TinCaps have the youngest pitching staff in the Midwest League. Fort Wayne's pitchers on average are 22 years old (the average age for a pitcher in the MWL is 23). Starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga, who's 19 and won't turn 20 until Nov. 30, is the youngest player in the league. (Meanwhile, shortstop Jackson Merrill, who turned 20 last month, was the 9th youngest player in the league to begin the year).

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 212 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 46 so far this season.

