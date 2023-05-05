Cedar Rapids Blanks Cubs 3-0

May 5, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The Cedar Rapids Kernels pitching staff has been exceptional over the last two days, giving up just one run combined in the two games. Friday evening was a great one for the South Bend Cubs gloves, but a 3-0 shutout is how the night finished as Cedar Rapids has now taken three of the first four games this week.

Kohl Franklin got the start for South Bend, and as usual this year, pounded the zone with consistent strikes. Live on Marquee Sports Network, Franklin worked a 1-2-3 1st inning, and hung another zero in the 2nd. In the 3rd, Kyler Fedko reached on an error, and then the Kernels took three straight walks to score Fedko and load the bases. Franklin left the bags juiced, and it was a 1-0 Kernels lead.

As mentioned, South Bend played incredible defensive baseball. Kevin Alcántara made a diving and stretching play in the right-center field gap, robbing Willy Joe Garry Jr. of a base hit.

Jacob Wetzel was also fabulous in the field, as he threw out Fedko trying to score on a RBI base hit for Cedar Rapids, and also fired a strike to third base to get Garry Jr. trying to stretch a double into a triple. Wetzel also had two diving catches, and also added a single and a double at the plate.

Cedar Rapids dispersed their three runs through three separate innings, but the real story is what they did on the mound. Minnesota Twins number-six overall prospect Marco Raya got the start for the Kernels, and worked three scoreless innings. The first, and only man out of the Cedar Rapids bullpen was Pierson Ohl, and he put together the best appearance of his career.

Ohl commanded the zone and sliced through the South Bend order with six scoreless innings of relief. He allowed three hits, walked none, and struck out nine.

Down 3-1 in the series, South Bend will have to win both Saturday and Sunday if they want to come away from this six-gamer with a tie. First pitch on Saturday afternoon at Four Winds Field is set for 4:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.