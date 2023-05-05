Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM at Lansing)

May 5, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, May 5, 2023lGame # 25

Jackson Fieldl Lansing, Mich. l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (10-14) at Lansing Lugnuts (12-11)

RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 3.60) vs. LH Jack Owen (1-0, 4.09)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Thursday (DH): Game 1: Dayton 7, Lansing 4. Game 2: Lansing 6, Dayton 5 (9 innings). The Dragons scored four runs in the first inning of game one and were never seriously threatened, led by Ruben Ibarra's two-homer game. Mat Nelson added two hits and a run. In game two, the Dragons led 3-0 through five innings as starter Javi Rivera was brilliant, throwing only 51 pitches. But Lansing scored two in the fifth and took advantage of a series of Dragons mistakes over the last several innings to get the game into extra innings and win in nine. The Dragons never trailed until the winning run crossed home plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. They had leads in every inning after the second.

Current Series (May 3-7): Dayton 2, Lansing 1. Dayton team stats in the series: .224 batting average; 4.7 runs/game; 2 home runs; 5 stolen bases; 2.55 ERA; 4 errors. In addition to the current six-game set, the two clubs will meet again for a six-game series August 22-27 in Dayton. In 2022, the Dragons were 7-10 in 17 games vs. Lansing including 6-5 on the road.

Last Series (April 25-30): Lake County 4, Dayton 2. Dragons team stats in the series: .270 batting average; 7.7 runs/game; 9 home runs; 9 stolen bases; 4.91 ERA; 8 errors. The Dragons run total of 46 in the series was their highest total in any series since August 10-15, 2021 when they scored 50 in since games at Lansing. The Dragons had 24 extra base hits in the series with Lake County, their highest total for a series since May 10-15, 2022 at Lansing, when they had 28.

Team Notes

The Dragons won three straight games for the first time in 2023 before losing the second game of the doubleheader Thursday.

Over the last four games, Dragons pitchers have posted an ERA of 2.20 (32.2 IP, 8 ER).

Over the last 12 games (April 21-May 4), the Dragons have scored 79 runs to lead the MWL. During that period, they also lead the league in batting average (.262), home runs (16), doubles (22), slugging percentage (.452), and OPS (.823). Over those 12 games, the Dragons have moved from last in the league in runs per game to first.

Player Notes

Blake Dunn has been named MWL Player of the Month for April. In April, he led the MWL in OPS (1.240), on-base percentage (.538), and runs (17); was second in batting average (.386), slugging percentage (.702), and stolen bases (11); and tied for second in home runs (5), and RBI (18).

Blake Dunn was also named Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of April 25-30. Dunn appeared in all six games during the week, going 11 for 20 (.550) with three home runs, 10 runs batted in, four stolen bases, and an OPS of 1.717.

Dunn over his last 13 games is 18 for 46 (.391) with three home runs and eight stolen bases.

Starting pitcher Hunter Parks over his last three starts: 15 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 11 SO, 0.60 ERA. His season ERA is 2.29.

Jack Rogers is tied for seventh in the MWL in extra base hits with nine. He is hitting .316 over his last 10 games with six extra base hits.

Austin Hendrick has hit safely in five straight games, batting .389 (7 for 18) with two doubles, four RBI, and three stolen bases.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, May 6 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 3.12) at Lansing RH Jacob Watters (0-2, 6.94)

Sunday, May 7 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuna (2-0, 2.60) at Lansing RH Blake Beers (3-1, 3.71)

