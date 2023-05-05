Johnston's Season-High Nine Strikeouts Propel Captains to Doubleheader Split

EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains (14-8) defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps (6-17) by a final score of 3-2 in Game 2 of a doubleheader on Thursday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

In his third start of the season, Captains starting pitcher Reid Johnston threw a season-high nine strikeouts in four innings pitched.

The right-hander, however, had a challenging first inning, as he threw 31 pitches in the frame. After allowing a hit-by-pitch and a walk, TinCaps left fielder Nathan Martorella hit a sacrifice fly to open the game's scoring.

Eventually, after surrendering back-to-back walks, his second and third of the inning, Johnston threw his first strikeout of the game to leave the bases loaded. This strikeout began a stretch in which the right-hander struck out nine of the final 11 Fort Wayne hitters he faced. The lone hit Johnston allowed was a bunt single from Jakob Marsee in the top of the second inning.

Both teams would remain scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning, during which Lake County catcher Joe Donovan hit an RBI single, which tied the game at 1-1.

Captains reliever Franco Aleman (1-0) then entered the game in the fifth inning. After allowing a walk to begin the frame, the right-hander would retire the next six hitters he faced.

In the bottom of the sixth, Lake County designated hitter Victor Planchart hit a single to right field, extending his hitting streak to seven consecutive games. He would be thrown out at second base trying to stretch his hit into a double.

Then, a single from right fielder Jorge Burgos and a walk from first baseman Will Bartlett put runners on first and second with two outs for Donovan.

The Captains catcher would take advantage with his second hit of the game, a two-run double, to give Lake County their first lead of the game at 3-1. He would be thrown out at third base to end the inning when trying to stretch his hit into a triple.

In the top of the seventh, TinCaps catcher Brandon Valenzuela began the inning with his second home run of the season, a solo shot, to cut Fort Wayne's deficit to 3-2. This marked the TinCaps' first hit since the second inning.

Valenzuela's home run would be the final hit of the game, as Franco Aleman would retire the next three hitters in order to end the game. He would finish the contest allowing one hit, one earned run, and one walk, while striking out four in three innings pitched.

First pitch for the third of this week's six-game series is scheduled for 6:35 PM tonight. In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, the Captains will be playing as Los Picantes de Lake County for the first time this season. Coverage of the game can be found on both Bally Live and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on Twitter and Instagram.

