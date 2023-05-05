Bandits to Host Doubleheader on May 11 at Modern Woodmen Park
May 5, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits will host the Cedar Rapids Kernels for a doubleheader on Thursday, May 11 at Modern Woodmen Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00pm with gates opening at 4:15pm.
The twin bill features two seven-inning games: the originally scheduled May 11 contest and a make-up for the River Bandits' April 16 game at Veterans Memorial Field in Cedar Rapids that was postponed due to wet grounds. Quad Cities will play as the home team in the originally scheduled game one, with Cedar Rapids playing as the home team in game two.
Tickets that were purchased for the originally scheduled game on May 11 will be good for both games.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2023
- Bandits to Host Doubleheader on May 11 at Modern Woodmen Park - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Johnston's Season-High Nine Strikeouts Propel Captains to Doubleheader Split - Lake County Captains
- Fort Wayne's Third-Inning Surge Downs Captains in Game 1 of Doubleheader - Lake County Captains
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Quad Cities River Bandits Stories
- Bandits to Host Doubleheader on May 11 at Modern Woodmen Park
- Bandits, Lugnuts Washed out in Lansing
- Gavin Cross, Cayden Wallace Homer in Quad Cities Win
- Season-High 11 Runs Pace Bandits' Win Over Wisconsin
- Bandits Squander Guerrero's Start, Shut Out by Rattlers