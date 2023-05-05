Bandits to Host Doubleheader on May 11 at Modern Woodmen Park

May 5, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits will host the Cedar Rapids Kernels for a doubleheader on Thursday, May 11 at Modern Woodmen Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00pm with gates opening at 4:15pm.

The twin bill features two seven-inning games: the originally scheduled May 11 contest and a make-up for the River Bandits' April 16 game at Veterans Memorial Field in Cedar Rapids that was postponed due to wet grounds. Quad Cities will play as the home team in the originally scheduled game one, with Cedar Rapids playing as the home team in game two.

Tickets that were purchased for the originally scheduled game on May 11 will be good for both games.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.