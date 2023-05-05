Johnny's Birthday Bash to Benefit Community Harvest Food Bank

May 5, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Mascot Johnny TinCap will be celebrating his birthday at Parkview Field on Sunday, May 28 as the TinCaps take on the Lansing Lugnuts in a 1:05 p.m. game. This year, Johnny has decided that instead of receiving presents for himself, he'd like fans to help him support an important cause. In partnership with Community Harvest Food Bank, fans who donate three canned or non-perishable food items that day will receive a voucher for a free souvenir soft drink. (Visit the WaterFurnace Guest Services Booth on the concourse behind home plate to drop off donated items and receive voucher.)

"We're so grateful for the continued support of the Fort Wayne TinCaps and their fans," said Carmen Cumberland, CEO and President of the Community Harvest Food Bank. "Food drives and donations like this mean the world to people who will be sharing this food at their table with loved ones. We couldn't ask for better friends in the community who see a need and join together to meet that need."

In addition to benefitting the community, Johnny's Birthday Bash will also be a blast for members of the TinCaps Kids Club. Many of his local mascot friends will be in attendance. In fact, they'll even join together to play a Mascot Kickball Game before the TinCaps take the field. (Note: Gates will open to fans at 12:05 p.m.)

The TinCaps Kids Club is free for children 12 and under.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.