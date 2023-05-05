Fort Wayne's Third-Inning Surge Downs Captains in Game 1 of Doubleheader

EASTLAKE, Ohio - After having two consecutive games postponed, the Lake County Captains (13-8) fell to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (6-16) in the opening game of this week's six-game series by a final score of 13-5 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The top of the third inning proved to be the difference, as the TinCaps scored seven of their 13 runs in the frame.

The half-inning began with a double from Fort Wayne center fielder Jakob Marsee, who would eventually score on a sacrifice fly from third baseman Marcos Castanon. After a Nathan Martorella double, left fielder Lucas Dunn would draw a walk, after which Captains starting pitcher Rodney Boone would be removed from the game.

The Lake County left-hander finished the day allowing four hits, three earned runs, and two walks, while striking out four in 2.2 innings pitched.

Dunn's walk began a streak of four straight TinCaps walks, as Lake County reliever Sergio Morillo (1-3) would walk the first three Fort Wayne hitters he faced. The right-hander would throw 25 pitches in 0.1 innings pitched, just nine of which were strikes.

Then, TinCaps second baseman Kervin Pichardo hit a grand slam, his first career High-A home run, to give Fort Wayne a 7-3 lead, from which they never trailed.

The Captains started the game on a strong note, though, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning. An RBI groundout from center fielder Joe Lampe, Cleveland's No. 30 prospect according to MLB.com, gave Lake County the first run of the contest.

Then, after right fielder Jorge Burgos reached on a fielder's choice, left fielder Isaiah Greene hit his second home run of the season, a two-run shot, to give the Captains a 3-0 advantage. Greene would eventually leave the game after suffering an injury when trying to make a diving catch in the outfield.

Following a scoreless fourth inning from both sides, Lake County added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Captains third baseman Juan Brito, Cleveland's No. 16 prospect according to MLB.com, took the first pitch of the half-inning to right field for his second home run of the season, a solo shot, to make it a 7-4 game. This home run extended Brito's on-base streak to 16 consecutive games.

Later in the inning, Lampe hit a single, extending his hitting streak to six consecutive games. Eventually, second baseman Yordys Valdes would hit an RBI single to cut Lake County's deficit to 7-5. Valdes finished the game a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate.

But Fort Wayne was quick to answer with two runs of their own in the top of the sixth, making it a 9-5 game. Captains reliever Elvis Jerez then entered the game in the top of the seventh, walking the first three hitters he faced. A hit-by-pitch and a fourth walk eventually set up a Jackson Merrill sacrifice fly.

The TinCaps scored four runs in the inning, as Jerez allowed four earned runs and four walks in 0.1 innings pitched, throwing just 12 strikes in 32 total pitches.

