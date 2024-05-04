TinCaps Game Information: May 4 at Lake County Captains (Guardians)

May 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-15) @ Lake County Captains (14-11)

Saturday, May 4 | 6:35 p.m. | Classic Auto Group Park | Eastlake, Ohio

RHP Dylan Lesko (No. 4 Padres Prospect) vs. RHP Jake Miller

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

MAY THE 4th BE WITH YOU: Star Wars Night at Parkview Field this year is scheduled for Friday, August 16 against Dayton.

ON THIS DAY: In 1871, the Fort Wayne Kekiongas played the Cleveland Forest Citys in the first ever professional baseball league game. The game, played at present-day Camp Allen Park just outside of Downtown Fort Wayne, marked the start of the National Association, which later became the National League. Fort Wayne won, 2-0, led by starting pitcher Bobby Mathews.

LAST NIGHT: It was a career day for Anthony Vilar (3-4 HR, 2B, 4 RBIs) but Fort Wayne fell just short of Lake County 6-4.

MAKING MOVES: The Padres made news last night, acquiring two-time batting champ Luis Arraez from the Marlins. San Diego sent back four prospects including former TinCaps Nathan Martorella and Jakob Marsee, who were Midwest League All-Stars last year.

DOUBLEHEADER DOMINANCE: The TinCaps' pitching staff took over in Thursday's doubleheader sweep. Miguel Cienfuegos put up Fort Wayne's longest start of the season in Game 1, a 7-inning complete game shutout. Cienfuegos allowed 2 baserunners in the first inning, and then retired 19 straight batters. Fort Wayne only allowed 1 run and 6 hits across 14 innings of work. Tyler Morgan, Joan Gonzalez, and Manuel Castro led the Game 2 effort.

BULLPEN ACES: Fort Wayne's relief group is 1st in the MWL with 142 strikeouts.

DEFENSE: The TinCaps have only committed 18 errors, the 3rd fewest in the MWL... TinCaps catchers rank 2nd in caught stealing % at 30% (the league average is 21%). Ethan Salas and Anthony Vilar are tied for 4th in the circuit having thrown out 6 runners trying to steal... Kai Murphy leads the league in outfield assists (4).

ANTHONY VILAR: In his last 3 games, Vilar is 5-10 with 7 RBIs.

DEVIN ORTIZ: Since mid-April, Ortiz has been one of the hottest hitters in the league. In his last 18 games he has a .307 AVG, a .935 OPS, and has also slugged 4 HRs with 13 RBIs. On the season Ortiz leads the team in OPS (.859), R (13), HR (4), and TB (37).

HOMER BUSH JR: T-3rd in the MWL in stolen bases (11). The speedster swiped 4 bags last series against Great Lakes.

KAI MURPHY: In this series Murphy is 7-16 with 3 doubles, a triple and 3 RBIs. He's also T-2nd in the MWL in doubles (8).

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 5 of their first 10 wins this season.

CLOSE CALLS: Of Fort Wayne's first 14 games, only 1 was decided by more than 3 runs... In all now, the 'Caps have played 9 1-run games (most in the Midwest League), 5 2-run games, and 2 3-run games... The TinCaps have also played in a league-high 4 extra-inning games.

