Cornielle Shows His Quality in Win Over Loons

May 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Alexander Cornielle struck out six over six scoreless innings to pick up the victory in the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 6-3 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Saturday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Luis Lara and Terence Doston both had three hits and Jes ú s Chirinos homered in support of Cornielle's terrific start.

Wisconsin (17-9) grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Lara singled and Dylan O'Rae walked to start the inning. Luke Adams followed with an RBI single to get Lara home. Later in the inning, Eduarqui Fern á ndez and Doston delivered consecutive, two-out, RBI singles for the three-run lead.

The Timber Rattlers added to their lead in the bottom of the third. Jes ús Chirinos knocked Great Lakes starting pitcher Jacob Meador out of the game with a two-run home run to center. The homer was the first of the season for Chirinos.

Loons reliver Brandon Neeck gave up a walk, a single, and a run-scoring balk later in the inning to allow another run to score for a 6-0 Wisconsin advantage.

Cornielle kept the potent Great Lakes offense off balance over six innings. The right-hander allowed two hits and walked two without allowing a run to put himself in line for his second win of the season.

The Loons (17-9) were held in check by the Rattlers bullpen until the ninth inning. Joe Hernandez tossed a scoreless seventh and Yerlin Rodriguez worked around a lead-off walk with a pair of strikeouts for a scoreless eighth.

Rodriguez went back out for the top of the ninth inning for his first multi-inning outing of the season. He issued a one-out walk to Sam Mongelli before recording his third strikeout of the game to bring the Rattlers one out away from a shutout of the Loons.

Jake Vogel delayed the post-game handshakes with a long home run to left field. The homer was Vogel's second of the series and the seventh of the series for Great Lakes.

Alex Freeland walked to extend the game for the Loons and that was all for Rodriguez. Jake Polancic was called in from the Wisconsin bullpen to get the final out.

That final out was a bit elusive. Freeland took second on defensive indifference to get into scoring position. Then, Noah Miller singled to right to score Freeland and Wisconsin's lead was down to three runs with the tying run looming on deck for Great Lakes.

Polancic found the final out when Dylan Campbell sent a hard grounder to Adams at third base. Adams threw low to second for the force on Miller and O'Rae made a great scoop and held the ball for the final out.

The Timber Rattlers, Loons, and Quad Cities River Bandits are all 17-9 to be tied for the best record in the Midwest League through 26 games.

Saturday's win was the second of the series for the Rattlers, who will have a chance to split the six-game set with a win in the finale on Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Edwin Jimenez (4-0, 6.00) is the scheduled starting pitcher for Wisconsin on Sunday. The Loons have Jackson Ferris (1-2, 5.68) set to start for them. Game time is 1:10pm.

Sunday is the first Los Cascabeles Day of the season. The Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their lime green Cascabeles jerseys for this game to celebrate the Hispanic heritage of baseball.

Whiffer gets into the act, too, as the big, blue mascot is wearing that Cascabeles jersey for his Sugar Skull bobblehead. The first 1,000 fans into the stadium will receive the bobblehead courtesy of DiGiorno. This is also a Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan. Catch on the Field is presented by TruGreen from noon to 12:30pm to allow fans to get on the outfield to play catch. Players will be available for autographs with fans in a postgame autograph session courtesy of Fox Cities Cards.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the action. The game will be televised on tv-32 starting at 1:00pm. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 12:50pm. Fans can also listen to the audio on the internet or watch the game on the Bally Live App .

R H E

GL 000 000 003 - 3 5 1

WIS 303 000 00x - 6 9 0

HOME RUNS:

GL:

Jake Vogel (3 rd , 1 on in 9 th inning off Yerlin Rodriguez, 2 out)

WIS:

Jesús Chirinos (1 st , 1 on in 3 rd inning off Jacob Meador, 1 out)

WP: Alexaner Cornielle (2-1)

LP: Jacob Meador (0-1)

TIME: 2:34

ATTN: 3,775

Midwest League Stories from May 4, 2024

