River Bandits Snap Sky Carp Streak

May 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT - The Sky Carp saw their three-game winning streak snapped by a hot-hitting River Bandits team Saturday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.

The River Bandits hit three home runs on the way to a 9-5 victory in front of 1,314 enthusiastic fans.

The Sky Carp made some offensive noise of their own, with Chase Luttrell going 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI and Torin Montgomery reaching base three times.

Yeuris Jimenez retired all five batters he faced out of the Sky Carp bullpen, while Jorge Caballero added a pair of hits.

GAME NOTABLES

* Jake Thompson's hitting streak was snapped at 12 games, but he did reach base twice on a walk and hit by pitch.

* Sky Carp reliever Jared Poland was forced to come out of the game early with an apparent right arm injury.

* Community partners assisting at the game including Nick's Wish and Beloit Turner football.

* To celebrate our Paletas de Beloit Copa day, the Sky Carp welcomed Grupo Folklorico Tercera Generacion to perform a traditional dance routine on the field prior to the game.

* Erik Tabaka sang the national anthem.

