Captains' Torrid Third Inning, Strong Bullpen Performance Lead to 6-4 Win Over TinCaps

May 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, OH - In the fifth game of a scheduled seven-game series, the Lake County Captains (14-11) defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-15) by a final score of 6-4 on Friday at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

This marks Lake County's seventh come-from-behind win of the season, as the team is now 9-1 when scoring at least five runs so far this year.

After trailing 2-0, the Captains erupted for five of their six runs in the bottom of the third inning. After LF Jonah Advincula reached second base on a throwing error. A bunt single from DH Justin Boyd immediately followed to put runners on first and second with nobody out. Then, each of the next four Lake County batters recorded RBI hits.

RF Guy Lipscomb hit an RBI single to make it a 2-1 game. In the ensuing at-bat, 2B Nate Furman tied the game with an RBI single, tallying his 10 th RBI of the season. After this base knock, CF Jake Fox , MLB Pipeline's No. 18 Cleveland prospect, hit a go-ahead RBI double, and 1B C.J. Kayfus delivered a two-run double to extend the Captains' lead to 5-2. Kayfus's hit was his fifth double of the season, which extended his team RBI lead to 19 on the year.

But the TinCaps fought back in the following half-inning, as C Anthony Vilar hit a two-run home run off of Lake County RHP Trenton Denholm (ND) to make it a one-run contest. Vilar was responsible for all four of Fort Wayne's runs on the night, tallying a two-run double two innings prior. Denholm ultimately pitched a season-low four innings, allowing five hits, season-highs of four total and three unearned runs, and his second walk of the season, while throwing five strikeouts in 83 pitches (58 strikes).

LHP Adam Tulloch (2-0) then entered the game for the Captains to begin the fifth inning. After allowing a leadoff single, a walk, and a hit-by-pitch, the left-hander had the bases loaded with two outs. But he left the bases loaded by striking out Vilar to end the half-inning. Tulloch tied his season-high with three innings of work, allowing two hits, no runs, and two walks, while throwing a season-high four strikeouts in 62 pitches (37 strikes).

RHP Alaska Abney proceeded to pitch a scoreless top of the eighth inning out of the Lake County bullpen, allowing two hits and throwing an inning-ending strikeout.

The Captains later added an insurance run to their 5-4 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. After C.J. Kayfus hit a leadoff double, recording his second three-hit game of the season, 3B Alex Mooney , MLB Pipeline's No. 20 Cleveland prospect, hit an RBI double to put the Captains ahead 6-4. This was Mooney's team-leading seventh double of the year, which gave him his 14 th RBI of the season.

Finally, RHP Allan Hernández entered the game for Lake County in the top of the ninth inning. After beginning the frame with a strikeout, the 23-year-old eventually allowed a pair of walks to put the go-ahead run at the plate. But a lineout to first base ended the contest, sealing Hernández's first career Minor League save.

First pitch for the sixth game of this week's scheduled seven-game series between the Captains and TinCaps is scheduled for Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. Lake County will be celebrating "Star Wars Night" at the ballpark, where the team will wear special edition Star Wars-themed jerseys. The game will be broadcast on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on both X and Instagram.

Notes To Know

- With a two-run double in the bottom of the third inning, INF/OF C.J. Kayfus now leads the Midwest League with a .500 batting average with runners in scoring position. In this situation, the 2023 third-round pick out of Miami (FL) is hitting 10-for-20 with three doubles, one home run, 16 RBI, two walks, a .522 on-base percentage, an .800 slugging percentage, and a 1.322 OPS.

- With a scoreless top of the eighth inning, RHP Alaska Abney has now recorded eight consecutive scoreless relief appearances. This mark is tied for the longest active streak in the Midwest League, and longest streak in the Midwest League this season. Abney has pitched 7.1 scoreless frames and gone 1-0 during this span, throwing nine strikeouts with a 0.95 WHIP and a .192 opposing batting average.

- With an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning, INF Alex Mooney , MLB Pipeline's No. 20 Cleveland prospect, now ranks tied for second in the Midwest League with 12 extra-base hits this season. His seven doubles lead the Captains, and are tied for the sixth-most in the Midwest League.

