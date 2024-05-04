Bowen Leads Kernels To Fourth Straight Win Over Peoria, 7-4

Cedar Rapids, IA - Darren Bowen went a season-high 5.2 scoreless innings with a season-best eight strikeouts as the Kernels opened up a 7-0 they would never lose in a 7-4 win over Peoria.

After scoring just one run in a 1-0 walk-off win over Peoria last night, Cedar Rapids didn't wait around to get on the board on Saturday. Luke Keaschall doubled on the first pitch of the game and after Ricardo Olivar walked, Danny De Andrade put the Kernels on the board first with an RBI single. The next batter, Jay Harry, singled to load the bases for Jose Salas who doubled the Kernels lead to 2-0 on an RBI fielder's choice.

In the second, Misael Urbina doubled to lead off the frame, and two batters later came home to score on a Keaschall RBI single to increase the Cedar Rapids edge to 3-0.

That stayed the score until the bottom of the sixth inning, thanks to the dominance of Kernels starter Darren Bowen. In his best outing of the year, Bowen went 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with eight strikeouts in his second consecutive win.

In the bottom of the sixth, Salas walked to begin the inning, and two batters later Urbina singled and advanced to second on a throw to third. With runners on second and third with one out, Salas and Urbina both scored on wild pitches to extend the Cedar Rapids lead to 5-0.

In the seventh, Salas took a two-out walk. The next batter, Agustin Ruiz, belted a two-run home run out to right field to put the Kernels on top 7-0.

Peoria rallied to score four runs in the top of the eighth inning, but it was too little too late in the Cedar Rapids 7-4 win.

Gabriel Yanez got the save in the victory for the Kernels. The southpaw collected the final four outs of the game in order, while picking up two strikeouts.

The win is the fourth in a row for the Kernels who clinch their tenth consecutive home series win dating back to last season. Game six of the series is set for tomorrow is 1:05 with Jordan Carr making his first start of the season for the Kernels opposite Brycen Mautz.

