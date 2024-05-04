Dayton Dragons GameDay Noteset for Saturday (7:05 PM Game)

May 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, May 4, 2024 l Game # 26

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (10-14) at Dayton Dragons (10-14)

RH Garrett Burhenn (0-2, 2.50) vs. RH Jared Lyons (0-0, 5.28)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliates of the Detroit Tigers) in the fifth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Friday : Dayton 8, West Michigan 5. The Dragons collected 10 hits and scored runs in five different innings as they evened the series. Dayton struck out just three times in the game while going 6 for 20 with runners in scoring position. Cam Collier had three hits including a double with an RBI. Sal Stewart had two hits including a double with an RBI and a run scored. Rhett Lowder allowed three runs in six innings with nine strikeouts for the win.

Current Series (April 30-May 5 vs. West Michigan) : Dayton is 2-2 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .221 batting average (29 for 131); 6.3 runs/game (25 R, 4 G); 4 home runs; 7 stolen bases; 5.35 ERA (37 IP, 22 ER); 3 errors.

In the Standings : The Dragons are tied for third place, six games behind Great Lakes, the division leader in the East Division of the Midwest League.

Team Notes

The Dragons have scored at least eight runs in four of their last seven games but have lost games 13-11 and 10-9 during that period. The Dragons have averaged 7.6 runs per game over their last seven games (53 R) and are now tied for third in the league in runs scored for the year.

The Dragons rank second in the MWL in home runs with 25 and have the league leader in homers (Cam Collier, 7).

In 2024, the Dragons have outscored their opponents in the first four innings 61-41 but have been outscored in the fifth and sixth innings, 39-16.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (7,926).

Player Notes

Jay Allen II's .360 batting average would rank third in the MWL, but he is five plate appearances short of the minimum to qualify. He has hit five home runs in 14 games played this season with an OPS of 1.164. He has also stolen six bases and scored 15 runs. In his last five games, Allen is 9 for 19 (.474) with two home runs, five RBI, seven runs scored, and four stolen bases. Allen has seven two-strike hits this season in 14 games.

Cam Collier leads the MWL in home runs (7) and RBI (26). He is also first in the MWL lead in extra base hits (13) and fourth in slugging pct (.594).

Hector Rodriguez has hit two home runs in the first four games of the current series. He has a seven-game hitting streak, batting .367 (11 for 30) with two home runs, three doubles, and nine RBI during the streak.

Cade Hunter over his last eight games is batting .357 (10 for 28) with one home run and six RBI.

Leo Balcazar over his last six games is batting .400 (10 for 25) with two doubles and five RBI.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Sunday, May 5 (1:05 pm): West Michigan RH Jaden Hamm (0-0, 1.33) at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-0, 7.24)

Dragons "On the Air"

Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at wone.com, on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app, or on HD Radio on 104.7 HD 2 WTUI. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Midwest League Stories from May 4, 2024

