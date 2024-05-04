Elvis Has Left Lansing

May 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

The Lansing Lugnuts (11-14) announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Infielder Elvis Rijo transferred to the Arizona Complex League Athletics

Rijo, 20, was with the Lugnuts from April 16-May 3, but appeared in only one game, going 1-for-3 with an HBP and two runs scored. He joins the Arizona Complex League A's in time for the league's Opening Day today.

The Lugnuts play the fifth game of a six-game home series with the South Bend Cubs tonight at 7:05 p.m. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.

