TinCaps Game Information: May 27 vs. Lansing Lugnuts

May 27, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-25) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (20-23)

Saturday, May 27 | 6:35 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

LHP Bodi Rascon vs. RHP Jack Perkins (No. 30 Athletics prospect)

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: TinCaps outfielder Joshua Mears hit a slicing fly ball that split the right-center field gap, driving in left fielder Lucas Dunn for the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning. That sent Fort Wayne to a 1-0 walk-off win over Lansing in front of an impressive crowd of 6,050. Ryan Bergert went a career-long 7 innings (longest outing for a 'Cap this year) with 8 strikeouts. It was the team's first win this season when scoring less than 3 runs.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 3 in a row, 5 of 6, and 8 of their last 11 games... Last night, the 'Caps secured their first 3-game home winning streak of the year (only other 3W came with 1 home + 2 on road).

HOOSIER HOMECOMING: Lansing starter Jack Perkins is from Kokomo (about 80 miles southwest of here). After spending the 2019-21 seasons at Louisville (2019 CWS), where he was teammates with TinCaps second baseman Lucas Dunn, he pitched last year at IU. Has 17 tickets out tonight for family/friends.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their -6 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 21-22 record (3 games better than their actual mark)... In contrast, the Lugnuts have the worst run differential in the league (-43), and are 3 games better than their 17-26 projection... The 'Caps are 3-6 in 1-run games, while the 'Nuts are 9-4 in those instances.

BULLPEN TURNAROUND: Through the first 30 games of the year (10-20 record), the TinCaps bullpen had a collective 4.65 ERA, ranking 10th out of 12 in the Midwest League. Over their last 13 games (8-5), they have a 3.38ERA (4th, and best in the East Division)... Individually, Bobby Milacki has gone 7 consecutive appearances (17 innings) without allowing an earned run (just 1 unearned), while Ethan Routzahn has gone 3 straight scoreless (7 innings).

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect (highest ranked in MWL)... In 16 games in May, slashing .294 / .310 / .441 (.751 OPS)... 9thlowest K% in MWL (14%).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: 14-game on-base streak... In MWL, ranks 8th in RBIs (23), 9th in R (25), 9th in H (39), and 10th in HR (5).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In MWL, ranks 3rd in games (42), 2nd in HR (7), 2nd in RBIs (31), 5th in R (27), 4th in SLG (.497), 5th in BB (27), 4th in OPS (.887)... 5th in wRC+ (154).

CARLOS LUIS: 7-game hitting streak ended Friday... Over last 10 games since May 11, slashing .325 / .357 / .500 (.857 OPS)... In MWL, 7th in BB/K (0.9) & 8th lowest K% (14%).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: For MWL batters with 80+ plate appearances, is top 10 in wRC+ (154). That's 2nd best among catchers.

JAKOB MARSEE: Along with Peoria's Nathan Church, 1 of only 2 players in the Midwest League to appear in every game so far this season... 18-game on-base streak ended last Saturday.. In the MWL, ranks 2nd in runs (33), 4th in walks (33; 18% BB%), and 5th in stolen bases (13)... 10th best BB/K (0.92)... Has 15 tickets out tonight for family/friends.

JUSTIN FARMER: 5-game hitting streak ended Friday... Over last 14 games since May 13, slashing .268 / .318 / .390 (.708 OPS).

JOSHUA MEARS: 6-game on-base streak... 5 games in a row with an RBI (3rd longest for a MWL player this season).

Midwest League Stories from May 27, 2023

