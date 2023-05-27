Sky Carp Drop Another Close One

May 27, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







DAVENPORT, Iowa - The Beloit Sky Carp are in the wrong place at the wrong time, facing the wront team.

The Sky Carp dropped their fifth straight decision against the Quad Cities River Bandits, who extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 2-1 victory in 11 innings Saturday night.

Javier Vaz's single plated Enrique Valdez with one out in the 11th to give the River Bandits the victory. Josh White (0-2) took the loss.

As has been the case for the majority of the series, the Sky Carp pitching staff was outstanding. Starter Alex Williams went six innings and allowed just one run while striking out seven.

Tyler Eckberg and Caleb Wurster followed with two perfect innings that included a pair of strikeouts each. Chandler Jozwiak also put up a pair of zeroes, including stranding the bonus runner in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Beloit scored its only run in the top of the sixth inning when Yiddi Cappe singled home Josh Zamora. Beloit managed to out-hit the River Bandits seven to three, but came up short at the pay window.

The Sky Carp and River Bandits will battle in the finale of their six-game series Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Beloit will then return home to take on Great Lakes for a six-game set beginning Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.