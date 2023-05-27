Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (4:05 PM Game at South Bend)

Saturday, May 27, 2023lGame # 44

Four Winds Fieldl South Bend, Ind. l4:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (20-23) at South Bend Cubs (23-20)

RH Jose Acuña (2-0, 2.51) vs. RH Brandon Birdsell (1-1, 1.26)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 3, South Bend 1. Pitchers Julian Aguiar, Myles Gayman, and Jake Gozzo combined to allow just three hits. Ruben Ibarra hit a solo home run to tie the game in the seventh and the Dragons took the lead in the eighth, keyed by hits by Michael Trautwein, Trey Faltine, and Tyler Callihan.

Team Notes

The Dragons have matched their season high with a three-game winning streak (they also won three straight April 30-May 4). They have not lost more than three straight games in 2023.

During this three-game winning streak, Dragons pitchers have allowed a total of four runs on 13 hits, with a team ERA of 1.33. They have allowed five or fewer hits in all three games.

The Dragons are 12-10 in May after going 8-13 in April. They are 14-11 in road games.

In the month of May, Dragons pitchers lead the MWL in team ERA (3.21). Opponents are batting .203 against the Dragons in May, also the best mark in the league, and Dragons pitchers have issued the fewest walks in the league in May (65 in 22 games).

Player Notes

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar will be a strong contender for Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May (he will not pitch again in May). He allowed only one earned run in May covering 22 innings (allowing one unearned run), just seven hits with four walks and 23 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.41. For the year, he leads the MWL in ERA (1.60) and opponent batting average (.147).

Jose Acuña ranked second in the MWL in ERA (2.51) before his innings totals dropped below the minimum to qualify on Thursday. Aguiar and Acuña ranked first and second in ERA, WHIP, and Opponent's Batting Average.

Two other Dragons starting pitchers have posted excellent ERAs on the year. Hunter Parks (2.84) would rank seventh in the league but falls short of the minimum innings to qualify. Chase Petty has an ERA of 0.75 in just 12 innings (three starts).

Michael Trautwein over his last 17 games is batting .320 (16 for 50) with two home runs, three doubles, one triple, and 7 RBI. He is ninth in the MWL in slugging percentage at .459.

Austin Callahan leads the MWL in doubles with 15 and ranks third in extra base hits with 18. Over his last 10 games is batting .343 (12 for 35) with six doubles and one triple.

Austin Hendrick in May is batting .296 (24 for 81) with one home run, seven doubles, six stolen bases.

Tyler Callihan has a seven-game hitting streak, batting .267 during the streak.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, May 28 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 4.05) at South Bend RH Richard Gallardo (4-3, 3.57)

