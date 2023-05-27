Loons Score Four in the Ninth, Defeat Chiefs 5-2

Peoria, IL- A four-run ninth inning rally propelled the Great Lakes Loons to a come-from-behind 5-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs. The win is the Loons fourth win in a row, securing the series victory.

Peoria was holding onto a 2-1 lead going into the top of the ninth. Matt Hickey walked Taylor Young to start the inning. A Jake Vogel single and a walk to Chris Alleyne loaded the bases. Andrew Marrero entered, striking out Luis Diaz. Austin Gauthier then drove a single into right field to tie the game at two. After a strikeout, Dalton Rushing looped a fly ball into shallow right field that found grass and bounced over Darlin Moquete, which cleared the bases to make it 5-2.

The Chiefs loss was just their third when they entered the ninth inning with a lead. Hickey got the loss in 1.1 innings of work. Reinaldo De Paula got the win for Great Lakes.

The lone Chiefs runs on the night came in the bottom of the first off Loons starter Justin Wrobleski. Victor Scott led off with a single and moved to third on a Nathan Church double. Aaron McKeithan brought home Scott with a sacrifice fly. Two pitches later, Thomas Francisco singled in Church to give Peoria a 2-0 advantage.

Wrobleski allowed two runs over five innings, allowing seven hits, walking one and striking out three.

Great Lakes would cut the Peoria lead to 2-1 in the top of the second against Chiefs starter Ian Bedell. Alex Freeland and Ismael Alcantara started the inning with back-to-back singles. Young walked to load the bases. After a strikeout, Alleyne grounded into a fielder's choice which allowed Freeland to score.

Freeland recorded a four-hit night going 4-for-5. For Peoria, Church went 2-for-3, extending his on-base streak to 16 games.

Great Lakes relievers combined for four scoreless innings. Along with De Paula, Mitchell Tyranski added 1.2 innings and Benony Robles pitched the ninth to record the save.

Bryan Pope worked 2.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen with four strikeouts. The right-hander has struck out 19 batters over his last 14.1 innings of work.

The Chiefs fall to 21-23, while the Loons improve to 29-15. The final game of the series is set for tomorrow at 6:35 P.M.

