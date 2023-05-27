Kernels Score Series High Seven Runs, Beat Wisconsin for Second Straight Night, 7-1

Cedar Rapids, IA - With two outs in the bottom of the first inning, Kala'i Rosario and Misael Urbina delivered back-to-back RBI hits to give the Kernels the early lead they would never lose in the 7-1 victory Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Alejandro Hidalgo got the start for Cedar Rapids, and after two straight base runners reached with one out in the top of the first, Hidalgo picked up back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the frame scoreless.

In the bottom of the first, Tanner Schobel led off with and single, and after two outs and a stolen base, he was on second for Kala'i Rosario, who delivered an RBI single to give the Kernels a 1-0 lead. The next batter Misael Urbina then roped a double into left, scoring Rosario all the way from first to make the Kernels lead 2-0.

That remained the score all the way until the bottom of the sixth inning after Hidalgo finished his night by tossing four scoreless frames. The right-hander allowed no runs on four hits, walking two and picking up four strikeouts.

In the bottom of the sixth, a walk and two singles loaded the bases with one out. After a fly out, Noah Miller came to the plate with the bases still full and one out and delivered a bases-clearing triple to score all three runs and open up the Cedar Rapids lead to 5-0.

Wisconsin got on the board for the first time in the top of the eighth inning. A single and a walk put two runners on for Darrien Miller, who got the Timber Rattlers in the run column with an RBI double to left to make it 5-1.

The Kernels got that run back and more in the bottom of the eighth inning. Emmanuel Rodriguez led off the frame with a walk, then Ben Ross crushed his fourth home run of the season to give Cedar Rapids its biggest lead of the night at 7-1, the score which would be the final.

The win for Cedar Rapids (24-20) is the second straight over Wisconsin (14-29) after dropping the first three games of the series. The victory also places the Kernels alone atop the Midwest West division for the first time since mid-April. The six-game set and the twelve-game homestand conclude tomorrow at 1:05 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

