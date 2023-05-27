Rattlers Miss Their Chances and Fall in Cedar Rapids

May 27, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels made the most of their opportunities while the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers missed their chances on Saturday night at PG Cares Field. Cedar Rapids took over sole possession of first place in the Western Division of the Midwest League with their 7-1 victory.

The Timber Rattlers (14-29) had a shot to score early as they put two runners on with one out in the top of the first against Alejandro Hidalgo. The chance went to waste as Hidalgo struck out the next two batters.

Cedar Rapids (24-20) took the lead with a pair of two-out, RBI hits in the bottom of the first inning. Tanner Schobel singled to start the inning. He stole second on a strikeout that was the second out of the inning. Kala'i Rosario followed with an RBI single, Misael Urbina was next, and he doubled to drive in Rosario for the 2-0 lead.

Those were the only runs allowed by Wisconsin starting pitcher Stiven Cruz. He scattered six hits, walked none, and struck out six over five innings.

The Kernels loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom the sixth inning against reliever Max Lazar. Emmanuel Rodriguez walked to start the inning. Rodriguez was running on a pitch to Ben Ross, and Ross hit a little popup on the infield. Eric Brown Jr., the Wisconsin second baseman had been going to cover second but reversed course to field the ball on one hop. However, his throw to first was just a bit late and Ross reached on a single.

The next batter was Rosario. He sent a grounder up the middle that was heading for second base, where Brown was set up and looking to turn two. Unfortunately, Lazar's foot got in the way and the ball deflected towards third base and it was an infield single for Rosario to load the bases.

Misael Urbina flew out to shallow center for the first out and the runners had to hold their stations. Then, Lazar got ahead of Noah Miller 1-2 and jammed the Kernels shortstop on the next pitch. However, the ball dropped just inside the line in right and spun to the side wall. All three runners scored on the play as Miller dashed for third base and the Rattlers were down 5-0.

Wisconsin broke through in the top of the eighth inning. Matt Wood had a lead-off single and Joe Gray Jr walked with one out. Darrien Miller lined a ball just fair down the line in left and Wood scored. Gray had to hold at third base as the ball kicked off the side wall to Kyler Fedko in left field. The Rattlers had runners on second and third with one out but could not follow up as the next two batters were retired.

Ross put the game away with a two-run home run against Taylor Floyd in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Rattlers stranded nine runners in the game and went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position as they dropped their second straight game of the series. Wisconsin had won the first three games of the series.

This was the second game in a row in which Miller drove in Wisconsin's only run of the game.

The series finale is Sunday afternoon at PG Cares Field. Tyler Woessner (4-1, 2.61) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Cedar Rapids has not named their starter for Sunday. Game time is 1:05pm. The broadcast on AM1280, WNAM starts with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 12:45pm. Fans can listen on the radio, on the First Pitch app, or at this link. The internet video feed is available to subscribers of Bally Live, too.

The Timber Rattlers return home on Tuesday night with game one of a six-game series with the Peoria Chiefs. Details on the promotions for the series with the Cardinals are available at the latest edition of Homestand Highlights on the Timber Rattlers website.

R H E

WIS 000 000 000 - 1 7 0

CR 200 003 02x - 7 9 0

Click here for the boxscore

HOME RUN:

CR:

Ben Ross (4th, 1 on in 8th inning off Taylor Floyd, 0 out)

WP: Mike Paredes (1-0)

LP: Stiven Cruz (1-4)

TIME: 2:23

ATTN: 2,943

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.