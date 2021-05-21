TinCaps Game Information: May 21 vs. Lansing

May 21, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (6-8) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (7-8)

Friday, May 21 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 4 of 6 in Series | | Home Game 9 of 60 | Game 15 of 120

RHP Anderson Espinoza (0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Reid Birlingmair (4.00 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs & Brett Rump)

LAST GAME: After winning back-to-back games for the second time this season, the TinCaps fell 12-1 to Lansing last night. The 'Caps struck out a season-high 18 times as a team, but RF Dwanya Williams-Sutton belted his 2nd HR of the year.

ESPY DAY: After not taking to a Minor League mound in nearly five years (1,709 days), RHP Anderson Espinoza dazzled on Thursday, May 6th. He threw 2.0 IP of 1-hit ball, striking out 3 and issuing 0 walks. He sat 95-96mph with his fastball, and topped at 97mph twice. Tonight, he takes the rubber again.

GOOD TO SEE YOU!: Last night, Parkview Field welcomed in its largest crowd of the season, with 2,574 people coming to support the TinCaps. The game was sold out prior to first pitch.

PARKVIEW FIELD POLICY UPDATES: On Tuesday, the TinCaps announced that masks are still encouraged, but no longer mandatory for fans at Parkview Field in outdoor spaces. Additionally, the team laid out a plan for increasing the ballpark's capacity. Currently, with socially distanced seating, the capacity is approximately 3,000, or 30%. Starting June 1, that'll rise to about 4,000, or 40%. Then on June 29, that'll elevate to 6,000-7,000. More details can be found at TinCaps.com.

RUIZ IN REVIEW: Agustin Ruiz, after tying a franchise record with 8 RBIs in a single game on Tuesday, now has 4 homers and 15 RBIs in 12 games. As a 19-year-old in 2019, Ruiz finished the season with 4 homers and 55 RBIs in 120 games. He hit all 4 of those homers between June 8-26. He didn't reach 15 RBIs until his 21st game.

TORRID TIRSO: OF Tirso Ornelas had a rough go through his first 9 games, hitting just .088 and .120 on balls in play (BABIP). In the past two games, Ornelas is 5-8 with 3 doubles, and has upped his average by 102 points, to .190.

LEAGUE HITTING LEADERS: Jawuan Harris: 1st Line Drive % (38%), 6th BB% (20%), 5th OBP (.425), 3rd in BABIP (.467)... Agustin Ruiz: 2nd RBIs (15), T-4th HR (4)... Jonny Homza: tied 6th Runs (11)... Tirso Ornelas: T-3rd in 2B (5)... Dwanya Williams-Sutton: 11th in OPS (.932)

LEAGUE PITCHING LEADERS: Ethan Elliott: 1st Strikeouts (28), 1st K/9 (16.8), 2nd Average Against (.085), 2nd WHIP (0.47), 2nd ERA (0.60)... Edwuin Bencomo: 3rd ERA (0.93), 4th WHIP (0.72), 4th Average Against (.143), tied 10th Strikeouts (17)... Carter Loewen: T-1st Saves (3)

WIZARDRY!: On Wednesday, Yankees RHP Corey Kluber became the 6th player in the 2021 MLB season to throw an officially acknowledged no-hitter (ARI's Madison Bumgarner's 7-inning no-hitter has not been recognized as such). Kluber spent part of the 2008 season with the Fort Wayne Wizards, starting 10 games, amassing a 3.21 ERA, and striking out 72 over 56.0 IP.

BEING EXTRA: 45 of Fort Wayne's 92 hits this season have been for extra bases. That's roughly 49%. The 'Caps have hit 30 doubles, the 2nd most in the league to Lansing's 36. With 4 triples, Fort Wayne is also tied for 3rd in that category.

High-A Central League Stories from May 21, 2021

