Loons to Host Seasonal Job Fair May 26th

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons and Professional Sports Catering will be hosting a seasonal job fair from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 26th to fill roles needed during Loons games. The event will take place on the main concourse at Dow Diamond. Staff members will be present to meet and talk with interested candidates looking for seasonal work during the remaining months of the 2021 season. On-the-spot interviews and immediate hirings will take place, with work shifts available to begin as soon as June 1st.

Job seekers must be at least 16 years of age, have a valid photo ID (driver's license or passport), and able to provide valid identification to prove eligibility to work in the United States. Minors must present a work permit completed by their parents. Updated resumes are required to receive an on-the-spot interview.

Potential candidates are encouraged to bring their social security card and banking information (canceled check or statement with account and routing numbers) with them to the job fair to complete new hire paperwork if hired on the spot.

The following opportunities are available and can be applied for at the event:

- Grounds crew members

- Guest Service Team

- Ticket Takers

- Ticket Sales Associates

- Seating Section Leaders

- Cooks

- Food Runners

- Dishwashers

- Bartenders

- Post-Game Cleaning Crew

- In-Game Cleaning Crew

- Retail associates

- Suite servers

- TV Production Crew

- Parking Lot Attendants

- Fun Flock

- Security Personnel

"Our game day staff play such an important role in creating the total game experience for our fans," stated Chris Mundhenk, President and General Manager. "Dow Diamond is truly a unique place to work and our game day roles are a great way to engage with the community, develop lasting relationships with staff and fans while being part of the Loons organization."

