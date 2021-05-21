Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

Friday, May 21, 2021 l Game # 16

Four Winds Field l South Bend, Ind. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (10-5) at South Bend Cubs (5-9)

RH Lyon Richardson (1-0, 1.35) vs. RH Ryan Jensen (0-1, 6.43)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the fourth game of a six-game series. 2021 Season Series: Dayton 2, South Bend 1. This is the only series in 2021 between the two clubs.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 5, South Bend 2. The Dragons scored four runs in the first inning and held off the Cubs the rest of the way, getting 5.2 scoreless inning from the bullpen trio of Jacques Pucheu (W), Braxton Roxby, and Eddy Demurias (Sv). Dayton collected 12 hits, their highest total since the first game of the season on May 4 when they had 13. All nine starters had at least one hit, led by Bren Spillane, who had two hits and three runs batted in. Michael Siani had two hits, two walks, and a stolen base. Quincy McAfee had his second straight 2-hit game.

Roster Changes: Second baseman/outfielder Brian Rey has been promoted to Chattanooga. Rey leads the High-A Central League in all three Triple Crown categories. He leads in batting average (.423), home runs (6), RBI (19) as well as slugging percentage by 257 points (.904), OPS (1.325), hits (22), extra base hits (12), and total bases (45). Rey is tied for the lead in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in extra base hits with 12. Rey hit safely in all 13 games he has played in this season and was named the High-A Central League Batter of the Week for each of the first two weeks of the season.

First baseman/outfielder Alex McGarry has been promoted to Dayton from Daytona. McGarry was batting .360 with Daytona and had connected on four home runs in just seven games. His home run total and .960 slugging percentage both ranked second in the Low-A Southeast League. He spent two seasons at Oregon State in 2019-20, appearing in 63 games for the Beavers and batting .292 with 11 home runs in 216 at-bats. He was selected First Team All-PAC 12 in 2019 when he batted .293 with eight home runs in 49 games. McGarry was selected First Team All-State at Columbia River High School in Vancouver, Washington in 2016.

Player Notes

Reliever Braxton Roxby has not allowed a run in 7.1 innings, surrendering just three hits and five walks. He has struck out 14 of 31 batters faced.

Ricky Salinas in his last two appearances: 6.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 11 SO.

Spencer Stockton has allowed only one run in 12.2 innings, giving up seven hits (.163 avg. against). He is fourth in the league in opponent's batting average and tied for seventh in ERA at 1.42.

Lyon Richardson ranks tied for fifth in the league in ERA at 1.35. He is ninth in opponent batting avg. (.182).

Team Notes

The Dragons will try for the third time this season to improve to six games above .500. They have been 8-3, 9-4, and 10-5.

The Dragons have a road record of 7-2. Their road losses have come by scores of 1-0 (6 innings) and 3-0 (Wednesday night).

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 14 of the 15 games they have played this season.

HITTING: The Dragons rank second in the league in batting average (.244) and slugging percentage. They are third in runs and home runs.

The Dragons have stolen 28 bases in 15 games, a pace for 224 in a 120 game season (the pace for a 140 game season would be 261). They stole 120 bases in 140 games in their last season (2019). The club record for steals in a season is 228 in 2011 (140 games), when Billy Hamilton stole 103.

PITCHING: Dragons pitchers have allowed only 90 base hits in 131 innings his season, allowing an opponent batting average of .192 (best in the league). The Dragons rank third in team ERA at 3.23.

Dragons relief pitchers have posted an ERA of 0.94 over the last seven games, allowing only three earned runs in 28.2 innings.

FIELDING: The Dragons committed have committed only nine errors in 15 games, ranking first in the league in team fielding.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sat., May 22 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (1-1, 3.00) at South Bend RH Peyton Remy (1-1, 3.68)

Sun., May 23 (2:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Noah Davis (0-2, 5.02) at South Bend RH Chris Kachmar (0-1, 5.40)

Tue., May 25 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities TBA at Dayton RH Graham Ashcraft (1-1, 3.21)

Wed., May 26 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities TBA at Dayton RH Spencer Stockton (2-0, 1.42)

Thu., May 27 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities TBA at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson

Fri., May 28 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities TBA at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar

Sat., May 29 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities TBA at Dayton RH Noah Davis

Sun., May 30 (2:05 p.m.): Quad Cities TBA at Dayton RH Graham Ashcraft

