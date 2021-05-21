Misner Homers In 2-1 Loss To Kernels

The Beloit Snappers had another chance for a late rally, but their magic ran out as they fell by a final score of 2-1 to the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Beloit got on the board first with a solo home run from Kameron Misner, his first home run of the season, and second as a professional. Friday Night was the first time in 12 games Cedar Rapids opponents scored first. Cedar Rapids scored in both the fourth and fifth innings to take a 2-1 lead.

The Snappers had their best chance in the seventh when Griffin Conine hit a double to right-center field, but a strikeout and fly out left him stranded. Beloit wouldn't get a baserunner the rest of the game.

Beloit's Top Performers: Zach King pitched a quality start with six innings and two earned runs. He also struck out a season-high eight. Jackson Rose tossed two scoreless innings in relief for his High-A debut.

The Snappers face Cedar Rapids again on Saturday with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Beloit will be back at home against the Peoria Chiefs on Tuesday, May 25 at 6:35 p.m. For more information on tickets or group outings, please call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

