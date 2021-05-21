Bencomo Stellar Out of Pen in Loss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Despite a strong showing from the bullpen, the Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped their second game in a row to the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland Athletics affiliate) at Parkview Field on Friday night, 7-1.

The top prospect on the TinCaps roster and No. 12 prospect in the Padres organization, right-handed pitcher Anderson Espinoza, started his second game of the season after missing all of the 2017-2019 Minor League seasons dealing with injuries. The Venezuelan hurler sat 95-96 miles per hour with his electric fastball yet again, but was charged with five runs in the opening frame on two walks and five singles.

Reliever Edwuin Bencomo followed Espinoza, collecting the final out of the first inning and getting the TinCaps through the fifth. Bencomo, in his 4 1/3 innings of work, struck out four hitters, allowed just two hits, and lowered his already-stellar ERA to a microscopic 0.64 across 14 innings in 2021.

The lone run of the night for the TinCaps came in the seventh, when third baseman Justin Lopez laced a single to center, plating second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza. Fort Wayne's lone extra-base hit of the game was a double by left fielder Tirso Orenlas to left-center field.

Next Game: Saturday, May 22 vs. Lansing (6:35 p.m.)

TinCaps Starter: LHP Ethan Elliott

Lugnuts Starter: RHP Colin Peluse

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com

