Chiefs Announce Increased Capacity and Updated Mask Guidelines

PEORIA, Ill. -- The Peoria Chiefs announced that Dozer Park will increase stadium capacity to 60% beginning today, Friday, May 21. The Chiefs had been operating at 25% capacity to begin the 2021 season.

Public health officials announced the state of Illinois' transition to the Bridge Phase last week, which allows spectator events to expand capacity upwards to the aforementioned 60% threshold.

In addition, fully-vaccinated fans will be allowed to enter the park without wearing a facial covering, per the newest CDC guidelines. Non-vaccinated fans are still required to wear a mask in all public spaces unless actively eating or drinking. If fans still want to maintain social distancing, section 103 will serve as a socially-distanced section for all fans.

"It's really exciting," said Chief Revenue Officer Ben Garrod. "It's been a long year, so to be able to take the next step and see more fans in the stands is a step in the right direction. We look forward to operating at full capacity hopefully sooner rather than later."

Single Game Ticket Information Single-game tickets are now on sale for all games through June 30. The Chiefs are home this weekend against Quad Cities. Friday and Saturday's contests begin at 6:35. The teams will play a Sunday matinee at 1:35. The Chiefs are celebrating 2020 Champs Night on Saturday, with the first 500 fans receiving a celebratory ring pop. A fireworks show will follow Saturday night's game.

