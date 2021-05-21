Dragons Slugger Brian Rey Promoted to Chattanooga

DAYTON, OHIO-The Dayton Dragons announced the following roster changes today:

Second baseman/outfielder Brian Rey has been promoted from Dayton to Chattanooga (Double-A).

First baseman/outfielder Alex McGarry has been promoted to Dayton from Daytona (Low-A).

The Dragons roster remains at the High-A Central League limit of 30 players.

Rey was named the league's Batter of the Week for each of the first two weeks of the season. He leads the High-A Central League in all three Triple Crown categories, including batting average (.423), home runs (6), and RBI (19). He also leads the league in slugging percentage by 257 points (.904), OPS (1.325), hits (22), extra base hits (12), and total bases (45). Rey is tied for the lead in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in extra base hits with 12. Rey hit safely in all 13 games he played in this season for the Dragons.

McGarry was batting .360 with Daytona and had connected on four home runs in just seven games. His home run total and .960 slugging percentage both ranked second in the Low-A Southeast League. He spent two seasons at Oregon State in 2019-20, appearing in 63 games for the Beavers and batting .292 with 11 home runs in 216 at-bats. He was selected First Team All-PAC 12 in 2019 when he batted .293 with eight home runs in 49 games. McGarry was selected First Team All-State at Columbia River High School in Vancouver, Washington in 2016.

The Dragons play at South Bend tonight and tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 2:05 p.m. They return home to Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday, May 25 to host the Quad Cities River Bandits in the start to a six-game series. For ticket information, call (937) 228-2287.

