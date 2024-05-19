TinCaps Game Information: May 19 vs. South Bend Cubs

May 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (16-22) vs. South Bend Cubs (14-24)

Sunday, May 19 | 1:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Tyler Morgan vs. RHP Will Sanders

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST GAME: After trailing 1-0 midway through, the TinCaps went on to win, 9-2, as they set a season high for runs, highlighted by a Nerwilian Cedeño grand slam.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: Parkview Field has hosted sellout crowds each of the last 2 nights, including Saturday's season-high turnout of 8,402. Saturday's crowd was the largest for a May game in the franchise's history. It was also the largest crowd at Parkview Field for a non-July 4th date since 2018. Furthermore, it was the largest crowd in the Midwest League this season outside of Dayton. Through 14 openings so far this season, the TinCaps have averaged 4,365, which ranks 2nd to the Dragons in the MWL.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 4 in a row and 6 of their last 8.

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 10 of their 16 wins.

CLOSE CALLS: Of the TinCaps' first 14 games, only 1 was decided by more than 3 runs. In all, the 'Caps have played 14 one-run games (tied with Lansing for most in MWL), 8 two-run games, and 2 three-run games... The TinCaps also have played 7 extra-inning games (most in MWL) and have 2 walk-off wins... Saturday was the team's first win this season by more than 3 runs.

DEFENSE: TinCaps catchers rank 3rd in the MWL in caught stealing % at 26% (the league average is 21%). Individually, Anthony Vilar ranks 5th in CS (8), while Ethan Salas ranks 8th (7). South Bend's Casey Opitz leads the league with 16 (6 more than anyone else)... The TinCaps lead the league in outfield assists (10). Individually, Kai Murphy has the most (5).

KAI MURPHY: 11 doubles, 2nd in MWL... 3 sac bunts, 3rd in MWL.

HOMER BUSH JR: 18 stolen bases, 2nd in MWL... 11-game hitting streak ended Saturday (was 2nd longest in MWL to only South Bend's Reivaj Garcia - 14).

JAY BESHEARS: In 28 games with Single-A Lake Elsinore, was leading the Cal League in OBP (.489) and walks (31), while ranking 3rd in AVG (.320) and 4th in OPS (.943).

ALBERT FABIAN: First 20 games of the season, 0 RBIs. Last 4 games, 10 RBIs.

NERWILIAN CEDEÑO: Saturday marked his first homer at the High-A level against a left-handed pitcher. His first 8 came against righties.

COLTON BENDER: Has switched his walk-up song back to Kool and the Gang's "Get Down On It," which he used last year.

BAD LUCK: The following TinCaps have 3 players in the bottom 9 of the MWL in BABIP, including Griffin Doersching (4th, .228) and Nerwilian Cedeño (5th, .233).

ARMED FORCES WEEKEND: The TinCaps join Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball in observing Armed Forces Day, and saluting all active members, veterans and military families for your service to our country. This weekend is a special time to recognize our military and their families for their commitment and dedication to protect the freedoms we enjoy every day... Armed Forces Day was established by President Harry Truman in 1949 and is traditionally celebrated on the 3rd Saturday of May. Visit MLBtogether.com to learn more and find out how you can help to serve those who serve us.

