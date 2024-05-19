Captains Score Eight Unanswered, Beat Lugnuts in 10

May 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Trailing 9-5 entering the sixth inning, the Lake County Captains (22-17) chipped away, tied the game with two runs in the ninth, and topped the Lansing Lugnuts (20-19) in ten innings, 13-9, on Sunday afternoon at Jackson® Field™ .

Even with the result, the Lugnuts took four of six games from the Caps in the series.

A day after winning a 15-11 slugfest, the Nuts scored three runs in the first inning, two in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth, battering Lake County starter Carter Spivey for 12 hits - including a double, triple and home run from Henry Bolte ; a double and a home run from Brayan Buelvas ; doubles from Jonny Butler and Cameron Masterman ; and three singles from Euribiel Ángeles .

But Jay Driver and Magnus Ellerts each tossed two scoreless innings, and the Captains offense rallied, tallying one in the sixth and one in the seventh against Will Johnston before plating a pair in the ninth against Yehizon Sanchez on an Alex Mooney sac fly and a two-out fielding error by shortstop Ángeles.

In the tenth inning, Maick Collado bounced a two-run single over the head of first baseman Will Simpson , Jonah Advincula laid down a perfect squeeze, and Nate Furman delivered an RBI single to supply the winning margin.

Leadoff hitter Furman and 2-hole Mooney each reached base six times, Furman on four singles and two walks, and Mooney on three singles and three walks.

The Lugnuts enjoy a league-wide off day on Monday before opening a six-game series Tuesday at Fort Wayne. The Nuts next return home from May 28-June 2 to host Peoria. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.