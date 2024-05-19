Whitecaps Again Slug Way Past Peoria

PEORIA, IL - The West Michigan Whitecaps scored all four runs via the homer Sunday, and their bullpen survived a late-inning comeback attempt to win their fifth consecutive game over Peoria, 4-2.

Starter Cooper Hjerpe put up zeros in the first two frames for the Chiefs. In the third, Luke Gold blasted a three-run home run, his ninth shot of the season. It was his second home run in three days.

Hjerpe took his second loss of the season after he pitched three innings with three runs surrendered. The left-hander struck out six of the 14 batters he faced.

Inohan Paniagua relieved Hjerpe in the fourth inning. Peyton Graham took Paniagua's first pitch to the left field berm for his first home run of the year. After the home run, Paniagua did not allow a hit for the rest of his outing. The right-hander fanned five over four innings.

Peoria struck in the sixth inning to make the score 4-1. After Graysen Tarlow and Zach Levenson both singled, Won-Bin Cho doubled to right field to score Tarlow. West Michigan reliever Chris Mauloni got out of the jam to earn his first win of the season.

In the eighth, the Chiefs added one more run to cut into the Whitecaps deficit 4-2. Darlin Moquete yanked a solo home run to left field for his first home run of the season. The Whitecaps bullpen kept Peoria in check the rest of the way to win by the same margin.

Cho had the only multi-hit game for the Chiefs with two. Max Anderson recorded two of the four hits for West Michigan. Closer Matt Merrill saved his third game of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Peoria will welcome the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Tuesday night for the first time this season. Left-hander Pete Hansen will take the mount for the Chiefs at 6:35 p.m.

