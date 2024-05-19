Loons Break 1-1 Tie in 8th, Top Dragons 3-1 on Sunday

May 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - The Great Lakes Loons broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the eighth inning and held on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 3-1 on Sunday afternoon. The Dragons settled for four wins in the six-game series with the Loons.

A crowd of 8,779 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Recap :

The Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Yan Contreras reached on a bunt single, stole second, and scored on a bloop double by Jay Allen II.

Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons pitched out of a jam in the third inning and held the lead until he allowed a lead-off home run to Thayron Liranzo in the sixth that tied the game. Lyons left after six innings, allowing one run on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts. The home run by Liranzo ended Lyons' 16-inning scoreless streak.

Great Lakes broke the tie in the eighth when Liranzo connected on his second home run of the game, and fifth of the season, off Dragons reliever T.J. Sikkema (1-1). The Loons added one more run in the inning and went ahead 3-1.

The Dragons had a chance in the bottom of the ninth inning when Victor Acosta was hit by a pitch with two outs and Contreras followed with a walk to put the tying run on base. But pinch hitter Hector Rodriguez flied out to short left field to end the game.

The Dragons finished the day with only five hits. Cade Hunter collected two singles.

Note : Dragons right fielder Jay Allen II made one of the top defensive plays of the season in the fifth inning. Allen sprinted from his position, crossed the foul line, and made a sprawling, sliding coach on the mound of the visiting team bullpen. He held the ball after sliding on the dirt headfirst into the bullpen bench.

Up Next : The Dragons (18-21) do not play on Monday. On Tuesday, they will open a 12-game, two-city road trip in Davenport, Iowa against the Quad Cities River Bandits (19-20). Ryan Cardona (3-1, 4.38) will start for Dayton.

The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, June 4 at 7:05 pm against the Lansing Lugnuts at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

