Shuffield Transferred to Cedar Rapids from St. Paul

May 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. IF/OF Dalton Shuffield has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from AAA St. Paul. Shuffield will wear #19. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with six on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids plays games the final game of its six-game series against Quad Cities today at 1:05.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.