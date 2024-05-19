Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM)

May 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, May 19, 2024 l Game # 39

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (21-17) at Dayton Dragons (18-20)

RH Peter Heubeck (1-3, 3.33) vs. RH Jared Lyons (2-1, 3.08)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliates of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the last game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Saturday : Dayton 6, Great Lakes 3. The Dragons battled back from a 3-0 deficit, keyed by a five-run seventh inning. Ruben Ibarra hit a solo home run in the fifth to get the Dragons comeback started, and Carlos Jorge's two-run single in the seventh gave Dayton the lead. Reliever Andrew Moore pitched three near-perfect innings, striking out five, to earn the win, and Luis Mey pitched the ninth for the save.

Current Series (May 14-19 vs. Great Lakes) : Dayton is 4-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .256 batting average (40 for 156); 5.8 runs/game (29 R, 5 G); 6 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 4.40 ERA (45 IP, 22 ER); 2 errors.

In the Standings : The Dragons are in fifth place, 3 games behind Great Lakes and Lake County, the East Division co-leaders.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won three straight games for the third time this season. They have not had a four-game winning streak. The Dragons have won five of their last six games and six of their last eight, all against teams that are currently tied for first place.

The Dragons have committed just two errors in the five games played in the series. Both errors came on the same play Thursday.

The Dragons have erased deficits of at least three runs to win in two of their last three games. Prior to Thursday, they had just one win in a game they had trailed by at least three runs in 2024.

The Dragons are batting .256 in the series while averaging 5.8 runs/game. Their season highs in a six-game set in 2024 are .265 and 7.0 runs/game, both at Lansing, April 23-28. They hit .172 and averaged 3.2 runs/game in their last series at Lake County.

The Dragons are 4-0 when their starting pitcher goes six innings; 11-4 when the starter goes 5+; 12-6 when the starter allows two runs or less.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (7,970).

Player Notes

Ruben Ibarra over his last nine games is 11 for 24 (.458) with two home runs, one double and six RBI. Ibarra is 6 for 10 with 2 homers in the series.

Sal Stewart is 6 for 11 (.545) with four walks and one hit batsman in the series. He has reached base 11 times in four games played.

Jay Allen II is second in the Midwest League in slugging percentage (.604) and third in OPS (1.040). He is 10th in batting average (.319) and tied for fifth in home runs (7).

Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons has an active scoreless streak of 11 innings and worked six shutout innings in his last start Sunday.

Dragons reliever Brock Bell has gone four straight games without allowing a run, tossing one inning in each game and posting two saves.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Tuesday, May 21 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (3-1, 4.38) at Quad Cities LH Hunter Owen (3-1, 3.18)

Wednesday, May 22 (7:30 pm): Dayton LH Bryce Hubbart (1-3, 6.93) at Quad Cities RH Ben Kudrna (2-3, 2.87)

Thursday, May 23 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (1-2, 7.83) at Quad Cities TBA

Friday, May 24 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (0-3, 7.33) at Quad Cities TBA

Saturday, May 25 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Kevin Abel (1-0, 2.79) at Quad Cities TBA

Sunday, May 26 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Jared Lyons at Quad Cities TBA

