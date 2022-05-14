TinCaps Game Information: May 14 at South Bend

Fort Wayne TinCaps (13-18) @ South Bend Cubs (18-13)

Saturday, May 14 (4:05 p.m. ET) | Four Winds Field | South Bend, Ind. | Game 5 of 6 in Series | Road Game 20 of 66 | Game 32 of 132

RHP Brandon Komar vs. LHP DJ Herz (No. 9 Cubs prospect)

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan & Mike Maahs) / Video: MiLB.TV

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps jumped out to a 2-0 lead as Robert Hassell III hit his 6th home run of the season, a 2-run shot 2 batters into the game. But it was all Cubs after that as South Bend totaled 21 hits. For Hassell, that was his first homer of the year against a left-hander. It came against No. 5 Cubs prospect Jordan Wicks.

HOT IN HERRE: Nelly, the Grammy Award-winning rapper, performed a concert Friday night at Headwaters Park in Downtown Fort Wayne. He wore a green TinCaps jersey during the show, with No. 1 on the back along with his name... Nelly previously performed at Parkview Field in 2014, along with Florida Georgia Line. That show drew a Parkview Field record crowd of 13,000 fans.

BY WAY OF THE K: TinCaps pitchers are 2nd in the Midwest League in K/9 (11.2), only trailing Lake County (11.4). With a minimum of 10 IP, reliever Felix Minjarez leads the MWL in K% (48%) and is second in K/9 (17.3).

ROAD WARRIORS: Fort Wayne's bats have excelled in their 19 road games, leading visitors in the Midwest League in runs (101), hits (151), doubles (34), HR (21), BB (79), and SB (26).

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in BB (27) and is 2nd in runs (28), 4th in stolen bases (12), 5th in triples (2), and 8th in OBP (.396). He's also 3rd in the league in BB% (20%) and BB/K (1.13), while having the 6th lowest swinging strike % (8%).

ROBERT HASSELL: 2nd in the MWL in AVG (.356), hits (42), and stolen bases (13). Ranks 3rd in OBP (.430), runs (20) and total bases (65), 4th in RBIs (25). Also 5th in OPS (.981), 8th in HR (6) and SLG (.551). 7th lowest swinging strike % (8%) as well... Began season with 20-game on-base streak - has reached in all but 2.

JOSHUA MEARS: 3rd in the MWL in HR (8), 5th in extra-base hits (14), and 9th in RBIs (20). Also 5th in HBP (5)... Already has 3 games in which he's hit 2 homers, including April 23 at Lansing. His 2nd shot in that game was measured to have traveled 504 feet. For perspective, since MLB began tracking home run data in 2015, there has been only 1 homer hit further in a big-league game (Nomar Mazara hit a 505-foot HR with the Rangers in 2019).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Has thrown out 13 baserunners attempting to steal - most in the MWL.

RIPKEN REYES: 8th the MWL in HBP (4). Has the 4th lowest K% (14%) and 2nd lowest swinging strike % (6%).

NOEL VELA: Has the lowest ERA (0.34) in Minor League Baseball.

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR: The TinCaps are 2-5 in games decided by 1 run, and 4-9 in games decided by 1 or 2 runs.

260 TO THE SHOW: In Fort Wayne's franchise history, 204 players have gone on to appear in the major leagues. The latest is Adrián Martínez, who debuted Tuesday as a starting pitcher for the A's against the Tigers in Detroit. Martínez pitched for the TinCaps in 2018 and '19 So far this season, there've been 44 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Injured List. A record number 58 former Fort Wayne players appeared in The Show in 2021.

