Loons Launch Five Longballs, in Win over Captains

May 14, 2022







(EASTLAKE, OH) - The Great Lakes Loons (18-14) had five different players hit a home run in an 8-2 victory over the Lake County Captains (14-17) on a sunny and partly cloudy 75-degree Saturday night at Classic Park.

Doug Nikhazy began his third home start of the season with two strikeouts and then stranded two runners that reached to complete the first inning. The second inning saw 36 pitches thrown by the left-hander and two home runs from the Loons.

Ryan January led off the frame with a solo shot to right and then with two outs and a runner on Jonny DeLuca blasted a ball to deep left field, making it a three-run inning for Great Lakes. DeLuca now leads the Midwest League with 11 home runs.

Damon Casetta-Stubbs would enter in the top of the third inning, he was met by Jorbit Vivas, who smoked a ball over the right-field wall to lead off the inning.

Lake County did cut into the lead in the third. Angel Martinez reached scoring position off a double, his second hit of the game. Petey Halpin would come up next and chopped a ball that was mishandled at first, that bounced into right field and plated Martinez.

Casetta-Stubbs retired the next five batters faced with flyouts. Though with two outs in the top of the fourth inning, a Loons single and walk put two runners aboard for Eddys Leonard. He powered the fourth home run of the game, a three-run shot to the lawn in left-center, to make it a 7-1 game.

Through the first five innings completed offensively, Lake County grounded into four double plays, including inning enders in the first and fifth.

The Captains only other run came in the sixth. Jhonkensy Noel was hit by a pitch, reached second base on a wild pitch, third base on a groundout and came across the plate on a passed ball.

Great Lakes from the fourth through the ninth inning, had a different reliever complete each inning. Michael Hobbs tossed a 1-2-3 ninth to ensure the win.

The Loons posted their eighth run on a solo home run from Leonel Valera, the one run Jordan Jones permitted after retiring the first six he faced. Raymond Burgos finished the game for Lake County tossing 2.1 innings without allowing a hit.

