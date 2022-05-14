Rally Not Enough for TinCaps

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The TinCaps cut an eight-run deficit down to one, but Fort Wayne ultimately fell to the South Bend Cubs, 11-7, late Saturday afternoon at Four Winds Field.

Down 8-0 after four innings, the TinCaps (13-19) rallied back with five runs in the top of the fifth inning and two more in the seventh. But the Cubs (19-13) added insurance with a pair of unearned, two-out runs in their half of the seventh, and added a solo home run in the eighth from Chicago's No. 22 prospect, catcher Pablo Aliendo. In fact, solo homers book-ended the offense for South Bend, as it was No. 20 Cubs prospect, left fielder Yohendrick Piñango, who launched a solo blast in the first.

For the 'Caps, right fielder Angel Solarte, shortstop Jarryd Dale, first baseman Olivier Basabe, and second baseman Ripken Reyes each tallied two hits. Center fielder Robert Hassell III and designated hitter Brandon Valenzuela, two of San Diego's top 20 prospects, also recorded singles.

The TinCaps couldn't solve No. 9 Cubs prospect DJ Herz for the first four innings, but got to the lefty, and South Bend's bullpen, in the fifth. Reyes had a two-run single, while Solarte, Dale, and Valenzuela each plated a run with a hit. Dale added two more RBIs in the seventh with a double.

Fort Wayne finishes its 12-game road trip Sunday afternoon, before commencing a 12-game homestand at Parkview Field on Tuesday.

Next Game: Sunday, May 15 @ South Bend (2:05 p.m.)

- Fort Wayne Probable Starter: LHP Robert Gasser (No. 9 Padres prospect)

- South Bend Probable Starter: RHP Joe Nahas

Watch: MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com

