West Michigan Whitecaps to Celebrate Women in Sports on Sunday

May 14, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







During the Whitecaps vs Sky Carp game on Sunday, the spotlight will be on Women in Sports, including three locals who will be in the ballpark to be publicly celebrated!

Sharon Schildroth: Office Manager of Michigan State office of United States Bowling Congress for youth and women for more than 30 years. Sharon served on the Grand Rapids Bowling board of Directors and is in the Grand Rapids Bowling Hall of Fame.

Emily Waldon: Writer for The Athletic, Emily is considered one of the biggest player advocates throughout Minor League Baseball. She is Grand Rapids-based, starting her writing career covering the Whitecaps.

Shelley Funk: Coach at Grand Rapids Catholic Central and West Catholic High School, Shelly has also been a ski coach in Grand Rapids at both the elementary and high school levels for 30 years. â

Also in the ballpark umpiring the game will be Midwest League Umpire Emma Charlesworth-Seiler and for Beloit, Jessica Cook, Athletic Trainer for the Sky Carp (Marlins affiliate).

About West Michigan Whitecaps: The Whitecaps minor league baseball team was established in 1994. The Whitecaps are the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers and play in the Eastern Division of the Midwest League. The team's home games are played in West Michigan's favorite, largest, outdoor, multi-purpose venue, LMCU Ballpark. For more information visit whitecapsbaseball.com or Steve VanWagoner at stevev@whitecapsbaseball.com and 616.318.8949 (mobile).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.