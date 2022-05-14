Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

May 14, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, May 14, 2022 l Game # 31

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (21-9) at Lansing Lugnuts (13-18)

RH Christian Roa (no record) vs. LH Mac Lardner (no record)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the fifth game of a six-game series. Season Series vs. Lansing: Dayton 2, Lansing 2.

Sizzling Start: The Dragons current winning percentage of .700 (21-9) ranks third in Minor League Baseball (120 teams), trailing only Aberdeen, the Orioles affiliate in the South Atlantic League (21-7, .750) and Cedar Rapids, the Twins affiliate in the Midwest League (22-9, .710).

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 6, Lansing 2. Connor Phillips fired six scoreless innings, striking out nine and allowing just three hits and one walk, while Jose Torres collected three hits, three RBI and a two-run home run. Alex McGarry added a single, double, and two RBI.

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the MWL East Division, four and one-half games ahead of Great Lakes.

Dragons Among the League Leaders: Alex McGarry leads the league in slugging percentage (.770), OPS (1.121), and extra base hits (18) while ranking tied for first in home runs (10), third in RBI (26), and eighth in batting average (.310).

Team Notes

The Dragons began the season by going 3-3 over their first six games and they are 3-4 over their last seven games. In the middle, they went 15-2 over 17 games. They have won all five series this season.

The Dragons "Scoring First" record of 17-0 is the best in the minor leagues.

The Dragons are 9-1 in one-run games and 13-2 in games decided by two runs or less.

Dragons starting pitchers have allowed no runs in 13 of the 30 games and only one run in five others.

Player Notes

Alex McGarry leads the MWL and ranks second in Minor League Baseball in slugging pct. (863 qualified hitters). He also ranks second in the minors in Isolated Power (measuring extra base hits per at-bat).

McGarry has 18 extra base hits in 24 games, an average of .75 extra base hits per game. Over the Dragons history, the top two ranked hitters in extra base hits per game (minimum 50 games) are Nick Senzel (.57 per game in 2016) and Jay Bruce (.54 per game in 2006).

McGarry has hit 10 home runs in 24 games and connected on his 10th on May 12. Since daily records became available in 2005, the earliest that a previous Dayton hitter had reached 10 home runs was May 21 (2008, Brandon Waring). Next earliest is May 28 (Jay Bruce in 2006; Juan Francisco in 2007).

Joe Boyle has made five starts covering 21.2 innings and has allowed only one run and only three hits.

Donovan Benoit over his last seven relief appearances: 7.2 IP, 0 R, 4 Sv. (2 H, 4 BB, 11 SO).

Manuel Cachutt has allowed just one run in 2022 covering 10.2 innings (five relief appearances).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, May 15 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH James Proctor (1-2, 3.71) at Lansing RH Joey Estes (0-2, 4.74)

Tuesday, May 17 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities RH Adrian Alcantara (2-1, 3.52) at Dayton RH Joe Boyle (1-0, 0.42)

Wednesday, May 18 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities RH Charlie Neuweiler (2-3, 5.19) at Dayton RH Bryce Bonnin (0-1, 3.86)

Thursday, May 19 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities RH Patrick Halligan (0-1, 9.00) at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-1, 6.08)

Friday, May 20 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities RH Noah Murdock at Dayton RH Connor Phillips (2-2, 3.30)

Saturday, May 21 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities LH Tyson Guerrero at Dayton RH Christian Roa

Sunday, May 22 (1:05 p.m.): Quad Cities RH Adrian Alcantara at Dayton RH James Proctor

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.