Whitecaps Fall in Extras

May 14, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps failed to capitalize on several scoring opportunities and solid pitching, as the Beloit Sky Carp stole a 4-2 extra-innings victory in front of 7,340 fans Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Carlos Guzman enjoyed his best start, tossing five shutout innings with three strikeouts. Still, the Whitecaps couldn't take advantage, finishing 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position while striking out 11 times in the defeat.

West Michigan struck first in the fourth as Chris Meyers scored on a throwing error by the shortstop Nasim Nunez before a fielder's choice plated Wenceel Perez to put the 'Caps on top 2-0. Guzman kept Beloit in check through the first five frames before Cody Morissette lifted a sacrifice fly to slim the lead to 2-1. With Beloit down to their last out in the ninth, Tanner Allen delivered an RBI-double to tie the game at two. In the top of the tenth, with two outs and a runner on first, Morissette roped a run-scoring double before Will Banfield plated him on a line drive single to forge the Sky Carp in front 4-2. The 'Caps failed to retaliate, as reliever Raul Brito set the 'Caps down to secure the win.

Brito (1-0) picks up his first win going three scoreless innings while striking out three as Gardea (1-1) allowed two runs in the tenth, suffering his first loss this year. The Whitecaps fall to 13-19 while the Sky Carp become the last team to reach ten wins in the Midwest League at 10-22. A win in the Sunday finale would secure the 'Caps first series victory since the home opening six-game set against the Lansing Lugnuts.

UP NEXT

The West Michigan Whitecaps conclude this six-game series against the Beloit Sky Carp from LMCU Ballpark Sunday at 2:00 pm. Detroit Tigers Top-10 Prospect and West Michigan righty Dylan Smith is scheduled to pitch for West Michigan against lefty Zach King for the Sky Carp. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm. Get your tickets for all 2022 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.