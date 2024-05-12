TinCaps Game Information: May 12 at West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers)

May 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (11-21) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (15-17)

Sunday, May 12 | 2 p.m. | LMCU Ballpark | Comstock Park, MI

RHP Tyler Morgan vs. RHP Dylan Smith (No. 23 Tigers prospect)

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY!

COMING UP: The TinCaps will play 12 home games over 13 days beginning Tuesday. Upcoming homestand highlights include Love & Roses Night, with an appearance by the Golden Bachelor, on Friday the 17th and Mental Health Awareness Night on Saturday the 18th.

260 TO THE SHOW: Max Fried threw 7 no-hit innings for the Braves on Saturday against the Mets... Lefty Robert Gasser, who started 18 games for the TinCaps in 2022, made his MLB debut with the Brewers Friday night, tossing 6 shutout innings in a win over the Cardinals. He's the 223rd alum in franchise history to reach the big leagues, including 42 on MLB rosters so far this season. Coincidentally, Gasser joins a Brewers team that's managed by Pat Murphy (father of TinCaps outfielder Kai Murphy) and also includes Joe Ross and Colin Rea in the rotation, both of whom were TinCaps in 2012 and '13. Milwaukee also currently has first baseman Jake Bauers (a 2014 TinCap), while infielder Owen Miller (2018) has also been up with them... Gasser was traded to the Brewers as part of the Josh Hader deal.

RIP: Former Fort Wayne Wizards third baseman Sean Burroughs suddenly passed away Thursday at the age of 43. In 1999, as an 18-year-old, he set several franchise records that still hold, including AVG (.359), OBP (.464), and a 56-game on-base streak. The Midwest League All-Star made his MLB debut with the Padres in 2002 and spent 7 seasons in the bigs with the Rays, Diamondbacks, and Twins as well... This has been a tough stretch for the club as Kathy Winter, the wife of TinCaps head groundskeeper Keith Winter, passed away from ALS on May 3... Lois Kohlepp, a ticket-taker at Parkview Field, died in a car accident on April 15... Fort Wayne's long-time mayor, Tom Henry, died from cancer on March 28... And in November, Padres owner Peter Seidler also passed after battling cancer.

CLOSE CALLS: Of the TinCaps' first 14 games, only 1 was decided by more than 3 runs. In all, the 'Caps have played 11 one-run games (tied with Lansing and Peoria for most in MWL), 8 two-run games, and 2 three-run games... The TinCaps also have played 5 extra-inning games (tied with Beloit for most in MWL).

DEFENSE: TinCaps catchers rank 2nd in the MWL in caught stealing % at 30% (the league average is 21%). Individually, Anthony Vilar ranks 3rd in CS (8), while Ethan Salas ranks 5th (7)... The TinCaps also lead the league in outfield assists (8). Individually, Kai Murphy has the most (5).

KAI MURPHY: 10 doubles, 2nd in MWL... 3 sac bunts, 3rd in MWL.

HOMER BUSH JR: 14 stolen bases, 2nd in MWL... 7-game hitting streak (4th longest in MWL right now).

GRIFFIN DOERSCHING: Due for better luck. .229 BABIP is 6th lowest in MWL.

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 6 of their 11 wins.

