Olivar's Two-Run Triple Leads Kernels over Cubs 4-2 in 10 Innings

May 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend, IN - With one out in the top of the tenth inning, Ricardo Olivar crushed a go-ahead two-run triple to break a 1-1 tie and give the Kernels a lead they would never lose in a 4-2 Sunday afternoon win in South Bend.

For the first time in the series, South Bend scored first. To lead off the second, Felix Stevens smashed a solo home run to right to put the Cubs on top 1-0.

In the fifth, Cedar Rapids tied it up. Jose Salas singled to begin the inning, and after two groundouts moved him to third, he scored on a Luke Keashall RBI base hit to draw the game even at 1-1.

That stayed the score all the way until the top of the tenth. With Misael Urbina on second as the extra inning rule runner, Keaschall took a one-out walk to put runners on first and second. The next batter, Ricardo Olivar, then cleared the bases with a two-run triple to put the Kernels on top 3-1. Rubel Cespedes then made it 4-1 with an RBI on an error to lift Cedar Rapids ahead by three.

South Bend scored just the extra inning runner in the ninth as the Cubs went down in order for Cedar Rapids to win its third game of the series 4-2.

The Kernels bullpen was dominant in the win. Ricardo Velez picked up the victory, pitching 1-2-3 frames in the final three innings of the game with four strikeouts. Jordan Carr pitched 3.2 scoreless innings in relief with two strikeouts, and Jacob Wosinski tossed 1.1 hitless innings with one strikeout as well. Overall, the Cedar Rapids pen spun 8.0 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with seven strikeouts.

The win earns the Kernels a split of the series in South Bend and improves Cedar Rapids to 18-14 on the season. The Kernels return home on Tuesday to open up a series with Quad Cities at 6:35, both starters are TBD.

