Curialle Blasts Three Homers, Ties Franchise Record in 9-3 Win

May 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT, WI - Michael Curialle did the heavy lifting and stole the show Sunday, launching three no-doubt home runs to lead the Chiefs to a 9-3 win over Beloit at ABC Supply Stadium.

Curialle drove in seven runs on the day and tied the franchise record with three home runs in a single game. Brady Whalen was the last Chiefs batter to accomplish the feat, homering three times on June 4, 2021 at Wisconsin.

A three-run homer in the game's first inning set the tone for Peoria's fourth consecutive win. With two strikes, Curaille kept a high fly ball inside the left field foul pole to stake the Chiefs to a 3-0 lead.

Two innings later, Curialle did it again. After an Osvaldo Tovalin RBI single made it 4-0, Curialle homered off the batter's eye in center field to create a 6-0 margin. Following the homer, Joshua Baez worked a free pass and scored from first on an Anyelo Encarnacion triple to make it 7-0.

In the fifth inning, Curialle again went to the deepest part of the yard. A rocket just to the left of the batter's eye, a two-run homer, gave the Chiefs a 9-0 bulge. Curialle's seven ribbies were one shy of tying the single-game record.

On the bump, Wilfredo Pereira, buoyed by early run support, was on the attack. He allowed just one hit over four scoreless innings in a spot start. Tanner Jacobson followed up with two blemish-free innings to earn his first High-A win.

Beloit starter Alex Williams, who served up all three of Curialle's homers, took home the loss after surrendering nine runs on nine Chiefs hits.

The Sky Carp scratched a run in the eighth and two more in the ninth to create the final margin.

After a scheduled day off Monday, the Chiefs kick off a 12-game homestand at Dozer Park. Peoria welcomes West Michigan for six games starting Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. Tickets are available by calling (309) 680-4000.

