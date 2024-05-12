Lugnuts Win 4-3 Behind Ninth-Inning Home Run, Take Series

May 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts (16-17) took the series finale and their third straight from the Great Lakes Loons (20-13) 4-3 after a ninth-inning homer from Euribiel Angeles on a 64-degree sunny Mother's Day Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

The Loons grabbed a 2-1 lead in the fourth, three straight Great Lakes batters reached. Dylan Campbell walked, Sam Mongelli singled, and Yunior Garcia drove both of them in with a 106 mph double up the left-field line. Garcia has 12 RBI in 15 games.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Loons grabbed another run after an infield RBI single from Sam Mongelli. Thayron Liranzo scored from third after reaching on, his first of three singles on the afternoon. Lansing's Yehizon Sanchez forced a flyout to leave the bases loaded and keep the deficit at two.

Jared Karros and Jerming Rosario pitched for the second time this week, each going three innings. Karros struck out four, working around three walks, to extend his scoreless inning streak to 19 innings. Rosario also walked three but stranded four on base. Lansing's CJ Rodiguez put them on the board with an RBI single in the fourth.

The Lugnuts tied the game at three in the seventh. Against Livan Reinoso, Henry Bolte went yard, his second game in a row with a long ball. Euribel Angeles walked and stole second base and was driven home by Danny Bautista Jr. Bautista Jr. was thrown out at second, seconds after Angeles came across the plate.

Both teams held serve in the eighth, Franklin De La Paz on the hill for the Loons and Wander Guante's third scoreless frame for Lansing. Kelvin Ramirez, who carried a 6.2 scoreless inning streak into the game, retired the first two Lugnuts batters in the ninth. Euribel Angeles took the first pitch he saw from Ramirez, 401 feet to left field, and a 4-3 Lansing lead.

Great Lakes had four blown saves in the six-game set. Colton Johnson induced a game-ending double play for his third save of the week.

Rounding Things Out

Noah Miller extended his hitting streak to seven games with two singles.

Up Next

Monday is a league-wide off day. The Loons will head to Dayton, Ohio, to begin a six-game series with the Dragons at Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday, May 13th. The first pitch at 7:05 p.m. The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.