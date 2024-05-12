TinCaps Overcome Five-Run Deficit, Win in 10

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The TinCaps concluded their 13-game road trip with a come-from-behind win. Fort Wayne overcame a five-run deficit to defeat the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate), 7-6, in 10 innings on Mother's Day afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps (15-18) raced out to a 5-0 lead with four runs in the first inning and another in the second.

But after that, the TinCaps (12-21) got six consecutive scoreless innings of relief from David Morgan (two), No. 28 Padres prospect Bradgley Rodriguez (one), Will Geerdes (two), and Ryan Och (one).

Meanwhile, Fort Wayne's offense woke up in the seventh as center fielder Homer Bush Jr. (No. 8 Padres prospect) ripped a two-run single, as he extended his hitting streak to eight games. Then in the eighth, right fielder Kai Murphy provided a sacrifice fly, designated hitter Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) lined an RBI single with two outs, and Bush added another two-run single for the lead.

West Michigan equalized when Luke Gold led off the home ninth with a solo home run.

Fort Wayne scored in the 10th with a sacrifice fly from left fielder Tyler Robertson.

Mitchell Miller recorded his second save in the last three games with a scoreless bottom of the 10th.

The TinCaps drew a season-high 11 walks. All nine starters reached base at least once. After a day off Monday, they begin a 12-game homestand at Parkview Field on Tuesday.

