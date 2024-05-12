Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (12:05 PM at Lake County)

May 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Sunday, May 12, 2024 l Game # 33

Classic Auto Group Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 12:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (13-19) at Lake County Captains (20-12)

RH Jared Lyons (1-1, 3.98) vs. LH Parker Messick (2-2, 2.59)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliates of the Cleveland Guardians) in the last game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Saturday : Lake County 9, Dayton 3. Captains starting pitcher Austin Peterson enjoyed a streak in which he retired 19 straight Dayton batters while Lake County hit two home runs. The Dragons finished with five hits. Jacob Hurtubise had a double and single. Sal Stewart and Cade Hunter each added a double while Jay Allen II had an RBI triple.

Current Series (May 7-12 at Lake County) : Dayton is 1-4 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .170 batting average (24 for 141); 3.2 runs/game (16 R, 5 G); 1 home run; 1 stolen base; 8.27 ERA (37 IP, 34 ER); 6 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (7,923).

Player Notes

Jay Allen II leads the MWL in OPS at 1.118, slugging percentage at .658, and batting average at .356. Allen has improved his contact rate dramatically in 2024, and when he has made contact, he has improved his production rate. From 2023 to 2024, Allen's strikeout rate has improved from 38 % to 21.6%, and his BABIP (batting average on balls in play) has improved from .260 to .417.

In his last 11 games, Allen is 17 for 42 (.408) with three home runs, 8 RBI, 11 runs scored, and five stolen bases.

Among the 140 High-A pitchers (3 leagues, 30 teams) with at least 20 IP in 2024, Kevin Abel ranks third in swinging strike percentage at 18.0%.

Cam Collier was named Cincinnati Reds Minor League Player of the Month for April. In the month, he batted .298 with seven home runs and 25 RBI in 20 games, posting a .933 OPS.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Tuesday, May 14 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Peter Heubeck (1-2, 3.27) at Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (2-1, 4.64)

Wednesday, May 15 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton LH Bryce Hubbart (1-2, 6.14)

Thursday, May 16 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (0-3, 7.54)

Friday, May 17 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-2, 10.00)

Saturday, May 18 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Kevin Abel (1-0, 2.25)

Sunday, May 19 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Jared Lyons (1-1, 3.98)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at wone.com, on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app, or on HD Radio on 104.7 HD 2 WTUI. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

